Basketball star Steph Curry's sneaker auction raises $62k for Oakland warehouse fire victims

Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry has raised more than $62,000 for victims of the Oakland warehouse fire by auctioning off two pairs of sneakers.

This Dec. 15, 2016 photo shows the shoes worn by Golden State Warriors' Stephen Curry that honor victims of a warehouse fire during an NBA basketball game against the New York Knicks in Oakland, Calif. Curry is auctioning off two special pairs of shoes to raise money for victims of the Oakland warehouse fire. (Ray Chavez/San Jose Mercury News via AP)

Shoes worn by Golden State Warriors' Stephen Curry that honor victims of a warehouse fire during an NBA basketball game against the New York Knicks in Oakland

The Warriors said today that the shoes Curry wore against the New York Knicks on December 15 were auctioned off to an anonymous bidder for $43,456.

Curry's Golden State Warriors were playing the San Antonio Spurs
The "Oakland Strong" shoes feature the words "OAKLAND" down the side of the left shoe and "STRONG" down the side of the right shoe in Golden State's yellow and blue colors.

The pre-game "Ghost Ship" shoes that feature the words "GHOST SHIP" in graffiti-style script down the side of each shoe went to an anonymous bidder for $19,282.

Both have the initials of all 36 victims printed on them.

Curry had posted on Twitter to advertise the eBay auction.

The fire broke out December 2 during a party at the Ghost Ship art warehouse.

