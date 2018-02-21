 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Basketball


Basketball prodigy Dan Fotu pumped to play alongside older brother after being named in Tall Blacks squad

share

Source:

NZN

Dan Fotu can't wait to play his first ever game alongside brother Isaac, which will happen to be for their country.

Tall Blacks Issac Fotu (L) jumps to take a pass with Korea's Jongkyu Kim during the Basketball World Cup qualifier match between the Tall Blacks and Korea at TSB Arena in Wellington on Thursday the 23 November 2017. Copyright Photo by Marty Melville / www.Photosport.nz

Tall Black Issac Fotu jumps to take a pass with Korea's Jongkyu Kim during the Basketball World Cup qualifier match.

Source: Photosport

New Zealand Breakers development player Fotu, 18, is the surprise inclusion in a 12-man Tall Blacks group for twin World Cup qualifying games in China and Korea.

The 30th-ranked Tall Blacks face world No.24 China in Dongguan on Saturday morning (NZT) and 35th-ranked South Korea in Seoul three days later.

They must do it without accomplished Breakers forwards Mika Vukona, who is being rested, and Tom Abercrombie, whose second child is pending.

Abercrombie was trimmed from Henare's wider group on Wednesday, along with guards Derone Raukawa and Ethan Rusbatch.

Earning a spot is Dan Fotu, who is six years young than fellow-forward and proven international performer Isaac.

Because of the age difference, the pair have never played an official game together.

"Isaac will push me in this opportunity, he will help make me a better player and compete against guys in my position to get a spot on the team," Fotu jnr said.

"These boys are a good set of boys, and the Tall Black culture is really good. It is something I want to be a part of in the future for sure."

The Fotu siblings join brotherly guards Tai and Corey Webster on the roster of what coach Paul Henare calls a balanced squad.

It is the core of the team who performed strongly at last year's Asia Cup.

Reuben Te Rangi is promoted to captain in place of Vukona.

"We have seen so many of them grow so much over the past couple of years and for some it is now time to further fulfil their potential, this time on the international stage," Henare said.

New Zealand recorded a home loss to South Korea and win on the road over minnows Hong Kong in their first two qualifying matches.

The top three in the four-nation group will progress and carry points through to next window of qualifying.

Tall Blacks:

Guards: Shea Ili, Jarrod Kenny, Tai Webster, Reuben Te Rangi, Corey Webster.
Forwards: Jordan Ngatai, Finn Delany, Dan Fotu, Isaac Fotu, Tohi Milner-Smith.
Centres: Rob Loe, Alex Pledger.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

1
Adam Thomson posts on social media after overcoming a spinal infection.

'Feels good man!' Former All Black Adam Thomson out of hospital after two-month battle with spinal infection

00:24
2
Whatever works, right Fabio Fognini?

Watch: Tennis player drops racquet during serve, manages to recover and still win sensational point

00:15
3
While their time wasn't the greatest, the impact they left is significant.

Watch: Nigeria's women's bobsled team make history as first African nation to compete at Winter Olympics

4
Augustine Pulu of the Blues celebrates after scoring a try. Super Rugby match, Blues v Bulls at QBE Stadium, Auckland, New Zealand. 25 March 2017 © Copyright Photo: Anthony Au-Yeung / www.photosport.nz

Blues name potent backline for Super Rugby opener against Highlanders

00:15
5
Byron and Beau-James Wells as well as Nico Porteus all booked their place in Thursday's final.

Watch: Wells brothers tear up ski halfpipe as Kiwi trio book Winter Olympics final spot

00:25
Clean up crews are working to clear up the debris.

LIVE: Kapiti Coast left battered from ex- Cyclone Gita with thunderstorms, high winds forecast for central New Zealand

1 NEWS has the latest development after the storm hit New Zealand.


00:07
CCTV captured the drama on Bush Rd, Albany today.

Watch: Out of control Auckland bus ploughs through tree and into car

The frightening incident involving a Ritchies bus was captured on CCTV in Albany today.

00:45
The Tasman town was hit hard by severe weather over the 24 hours.

Watch: Riwaka road left strewn with debris after flooding from Cyclone Gita

Other images from Kapiti Coast's Titahi Bay show well-known boat sheds with serious damage.

00:50
Residents affected by the storm have shared their pictures with TVNZ1’s Breakfast.

Readers photos: Mangled trampoline, damaged fences and flooding – Kiwis share their pics after Cyclone Gita

Despite warnings from authorities in the lead up to Gita to tie them down, at least one trampoline appears to have come a cropper.

01:09
The Manurewa High School student is wowing with his latest song Birdie.

Watch as South Auckland student Sonatane Kaufusi sings his hit song in the Seven Sharp studio

The Manurewa High School student is wowing with his latest song Birdie.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 