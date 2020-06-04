Basketball NZ 'disappointed, frustrated' at absence of Govt funding after NBL left out of $4.6m package

The organisation representing one of New Zealand's biggest participation sports has been left gobsmacked, saying it has once again been snubbed for high performance funding in Sport New Zealand's latest tranche of Covid-19 relief money.

Just over $4.5 million is being dished out to help get professional sport up and running again but none is going to basketball's NBL despite it starting at a similar time to rugby and netball.

Basketball NZ CEO Iain Potter described the news in three simple words.

“Bewildered. Disappointed. And frustrated.

Basketball NZ asked for $200,000 in Government funding for professional sport but the NBL has been allocated precisely zero.

Meanwhile, the Warriors are getting $200,000, the Phoenix got $950,000 and New Zealand Rugby will split $1.25 million between the five Super Rugby franchises.

The biggest boost, though, goes to netball, which got $2.2 million for the ANZ Premiership.

Basketball NZ says it has no issue with the other sports but argues their similarities with netball seem to have been overlooked.

Much like the ANZ Premiership, the NBL is semi professional, had its revenue abruptly stopped and while their season hadn't begun when Covid-19 struck, they do have a televised domestic competition starting this month.

“It’s been highly selective and we're just saying, 'Why are we the ones who've missed out?'” Potter said.

Sport NZ CEO Peter Miskimmin said he doesn’t feel Basketball NZ was overlooked, though.

“What we looked at was those that were materially impacted by broadcasting revenue. It came to a grinding halt, they had contracts for all their players, they had their leagues abruptly stopped.”

Finance Minister Grant Robertson, who doubles as the Sports and Recreation Minister, said basketball will “definitely” be considered in the remaining $78 million of support available.

Their case won’t be looked at until next month, though, leaving Potter with a familiar feeling.