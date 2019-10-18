Basketball journeyman hoping NBL stint with Breakers can help him get back to NBA

By 1 NEWS Sport producer Zion Dayal

Playing in his ninth professional season, new Breakers recruit Scotty Hopson insists he’s still developing his game to one day play in the NBA again.

Hopson has quite an impressive resume, having played basketball all over the world and most recently with the Oklahoma City Thunder.

The 30-year-old signed a 10-day contract with the Thunder but failed to earn a second tenure, instead being placed in the side's affiliate team where he had consistent game time. He previously had stints with the Dallas Mavericks and Cleveland Cavaliers.

“I just focus on what’s in front of me right now and whatever happens as far as the NBA is concerned," Hopson told 1 NEWS.

"I just focus on what we got now and this season in the NBL and being competitive here."

Hopson says he's using his time in New Zealand to enhance his game on and off the court to hopefully crack the big leagues again.

“I like the depth of this team," he said.

"You look down the line, top to bottom, and everyone in this team can play - all talented guys and everyone works really well which is a huge key to success for our basketball club."

While all the attention seems to be on 19-year-old RJ Hampton, Hopson knows that playing in the NBL can also opens doors for his future.

“Lot of NBA scouts are here. Not only that, they are playing good basketball here.

I’ve never played in this part of the country. I was excited when I got the opportunity to play here so weighing up my options, I felt like this is the best one."

His debut match will be tonight against the Sydney Kings in the Breakers first game of the season. After finishing sixth last season, the club's off-season reshuffle certainly has a lot to prove.

But Hopson believes they can deliver.

"We are looking forward to going out and competing.

"We have some guys that are hungry over here too so looking forward to the opportunity."