Basketball a family affair in the Adams family

Steven Adams' basketball skills seem to run in the family, with his older brother Mohi Beckham-Adams coaching his daughter's team at the National Maori Basketball tournament in Rotorua.

Beckham-Adams, 36, is 13 years older than his NBA star brother and is coaching the under-15 Te Arawa girls' basketball team at the annual tournament.

Beckham-Adams's daughter Jada shares the same comedic attitude like her uncle Steven, saying she could beat him one-on-one.

"I reckon, I reckon I can paste him up any day straight up," said Jada.

Jada, 14, plays shooting guard while her uncle Steven plays centre for the Oklahoma City Thunder.

"The rest of my aunties and uncles from the Adams side are here, they're pushing me to do well.

"He'll [Steven] probably send us a message like 'good job egg' or something like that," said Jada.