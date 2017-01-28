 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Basketball


Basketball a family affair in the Adams family

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Steven Adams' basketball skills seem to run in the family, with his older brother Mohi Beckham-Adams coaching his daughter's team at the National Maori Basketball tournament in Rotorua.

Adams' older brother Mohi Beckham-Adams is coaching the U-15 Te Arawa girls team at the Maori Basketball tournament in Rotorua.
Source: Te Karere

Beckham-Adams, 36, is 13 years older than his NBA star brother and is coaching the under-15 Te Arawa girls' basketball team at the annual tournament.

Beckham-Adams's daughter Jada shares the same comedic attitude like her uncle Steven, saying she could beat him one-on-one.

"I reckon, I reckon I can paste him up any day straight up," said Jada.

Jada, 14, plays shooting guard while her uncle Steven plays centre for the Oklahoma City Thunder.

"The rest of my aunties and uncles from the Adams side are here, they're pushing me to do well.

"He'll [Steven] probably send us a message like 'good job egg' or something like that," said Jada.

The under-15 Te Arawa girls' basketball team have made it through to the final which will played later today.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:21
1
Osea Kolinisau scored off a brilliantly worked move from his teammates as Fiji beat Australia 26-12.

Live updates: Wellington Sevens

00:40
2
The forward received a poke in the eye in the fourth quarter on the North Shore, apparently dislodging his eyeball.

Graphic video: Breakers player Akil Mitchell suffers horror eye injury during game with Cairns Taipans

00:21
3
Tui put on a show with a one-legged squat and one-handed push-ups before diving off the Wellington waterfront.

Watch: Chiselled Black Ferns Sevens star Ruby Tui shows up Aussies with epic front flip dabbing bomb

00:59
4
The Maori under16 & 18 teams stood together for a pre-game haka that set the tone for an epic clash at the Pasifika Youth Cup in Auckland.

Watch: New Zealand Maori teams combine to send Samoa a message with spine-tingling haka

00:32
5
Adams' older brother Mohi Beckham-Adams is coaching the U-15 Te Arawa girls team at the Maori Basketball tournament in Rotorua.

Basketball a family affair in the Adams family


00:32
Adams' older brother Mohi Beckham-Adams is coaching the U-15 Te Arawa girls team at the Maori Basketball tournament in Rotorua.

Basketball a family affair in the Adams family

Mohi Beckham-Adams, 36, is 13 years older than his NBA star brother and is coaching the under-15 Te Arawa girls' basketball team.

Tandem skydive

Two skydivers seriously injured after crash landing near Queenstown

The skydiving pair crashed on landing just after 8 this morning.


Police car night generic

Police seek witnesses after man brutally assaulted whilst driving in Whangarei

Two men asked the victim for a ride home, and quickly became violent punching him in the car.

00:17
It took the Zempel family five hours to build this massive pre-historic beast.

Video: US family build giant snow dinosaur

A father in Minnesota made the most of the cold weather building a family pet out of snow.

00:36
Eddie Johnson became light headed and began to waiver on his feet moments before collapsing at a news conference on homicides in Chicago.

'Are you OK?' – Chicago Police Superintendent sways then collapses during press conference

Eddie Johnson became light headed and began to waiver on his feet moments before collapsing at a news conference on homicides in Chicago.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ