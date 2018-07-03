 

Basketball


Basketball Australia weighing up decision to appeal FIBA sanctions over ugly brawl

Basketball Australia intend seeking further legal advice before making a call on whether to appeal FIBA sanctions stemming from the ugly brawl with the Philippines in the World Cup qualifier in Manila this month.

The two sides had to be pulled apart during their World Cup qualifier in Bulcan overnight.
The BA board met on Friday to consider the bans to three Boomers players - Daniel Kickert, NBA star Thon Maker and Chris Goulding - and a $A135,000 fine for the organisation.

The Philippines had 10 players suspended for a total of 35 international games, their assistant coach (three) and head coach Vincent "Chot" Reyes (one and a fine).

They were also fined $A337,000 and ordered to play one home game behind closed doors.

When the penalties were announced on Thursday BA chief executive Anthony Moore said they were unlikely to appeal, but after further discussion at their board meeting they were keeping their options open.

"While we indicated yesterday that it was unlikely that we would appeal, the BA board discussion today considered a range of options on this matter," Moore said in a statement on Friday.

"We will receive further advice before making a determination on whether to proceed."

Under FIBA rules BA has 14 days to appeal.

Melbourne United captain Goulding is also considering appealing his one-match ban, widely considered unfair after he was set upon by Philippine players and staff.

Goulding's agent Daniel Moldovan says he will be also seeking legal council, labelling the one-match ban a disgrace.

Moldovan said on Twitter on Friday the fight "could have easily resulted in the death" of his client, who "neither provoked or retaliated to a vicious mob assault".

Maker also took to Twitter and said he disagreed with his three-match international match, although didn't say he would contest it.

He said a lack of security at the World Cup qualifier meant he needed to protect his teammates.

"I disagree with their decision to sanction me for three games," Maker said on Friday.

"I tried to break up a conflict but without security things quickly devolved into a very dangerous situation where I needed to act to protect my teammates and myself from imminent harm.

"As a human being I cannot turn my back on anyone, Australian or Filipino, teammate or not, who is being attacked by a mob without the adequate help of security."

The Milwaukee Bucks star said his focus would turn to preparing for the coming NBA season.

Kickert, who was hardest hit of the Australians when he was outed for five internationals, has already accepted his penalty.

