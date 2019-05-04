TODAY |

Australian NBA stars raise over $1 million for bushfire relief funds

Source:  AAP

Ben Simmons, Patty Mills and Australia's other NBA stars are digging deep to help their homeland fight the horrific bushfires.

Kyle Lowry from Toronto (left) and Philadelphia's Australian star Ben Simmons. Source: Associated Press

The nine Australians have partnered with the NBA and NBA Players Association Foundation to contribute $US750,000 ($NZ1.12 million) towards relief and recovery efforts.

"We are heartbroken over the devastation these fires are causing all across our homeland," the players said in a joint statement.

"Our thoughts are with our families, friends and all of the people of Australia.

"We hope you feel our love and support and know that we will continue to bring awareness to this crisis globally and provide assistance in any way we can."

The nine players are Simmons and Jonah Bolden (Philadelphia 76ers), Mills (San Antonio Spurs), Joe Ingles (Utah Jazz), Aron Baynes (Phoenix Suns), (76ers), Matthew Dellavedova and Dante Exum (Cleveland Cavaliers), Thon Maker (Detroit Pistons) and Ryan Broekhoff (Dallas Mavericks).

The funds will provide support to organisations across Australia to aid immediate relief efforts and long-term rebuilding projects.

