Australian NBA star Ben Simmons sends 76ers fans into frenzy after sinking rare three-pointer

Ben Simmons sank a three-pointer and it sent the internet into a frenzy.

The shot might be one small step for an NBA player but it was a giant leap for the Australian Philadelphia 76ers' star when he calmly dropped a long bomb in the 144-86 exhibition game demolition of China's visiting Guangzhou Loong-Lions on Tuesday.

It was Simmons' first successful NBA three-pointer after two barren seasons shooting from distance.

Social media may have exploded but Simmons and his coach, Brett Brown, were not popping champagne corks after the game.

Simmons said it was just the result of working on his game in the off-season.

"I work every day so it shows," he told reporters.

"I'm in the gym every day putting in work so I feel like it's paying off."

Brown, who has repeatedly faced questions about Simmons' reluctance to shoot and is aware of how sensitive Simmons is about it, described the breakthrough three-pointer as "really nothing".

"He made a shot, good, and that's kind of the extent of it from me," Brown said.

Simmons had 21 points against the Lions, connecting with nine of 14 field goals, grabbing eight rebounds and dishing seven assists.

The point forward skipped Australia's recent World Cup campaign to concentrate on improving his game and it was on show against the hapless Lions.

First he displayed some Steph Curry like handles dribbling the ball.

The three-pointer came in the final seconds of the first half.

With the Philadelphia crowd and team-mates egging him on to shoot a three- pointer, Simmons calmly held the ball then launched it.

The Wells Fargo Centre erupted and the 76ers mobbed a smiling Simmons.

The crowd also witnessed Simmons' usual bag of tricks - thunderous dunks and pinpoint passes.

The 76ers, after losing last year's starters JJ Redick and Jimmy Butler, debuted new signings Al Horford and Josh Richardson.

Horford had eight points and two rebounds while Richardson showed his scoring ability with 16 points, including sinking three of five three-pointers.

The 76ers' other Australian, Jonah Bolden, had six points.

In Memphis on Tuesday the New Zealand Breakers became the latest NBL team to face a drubbing from an NBA squad.

American teenager RJ Hampton's much-anticipated clash with the Memphis Grizzlies did not go well with his Breakers suffering a 108-94 loss.

Hampton, under the watchful eye of NBA scouts at FedExForum, had just two points after missing seven of eight field goals.

Hampton, a 196cm tall, 18-year-old point guard from Texas, shocked the US basketball community when he opted not to go to a top US college, turned professional and signed with the NBL's Breakers.

Grizzlies' power forward Jaren Jackson Jr led with 18 points, nine rebounds and three blocked shots.

Breakers' shooting guard Corey Webster had 19 points, eight assists and seven rebounds while forward Scotty Hopson added 16 points and eight rebounds.

It is the third year NBL teams have played NBA teams in the NBA pre-season.