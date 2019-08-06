Australian NBA star accuses Melbourne casino of racial profiling after entry denied

Australian NBA star Ben Simmons has accused a Melbourne casino of racially profiling him and his friends after they were all allegedly stopped by security - except for their Caucasian friend.

Simmons, who recently signed a NZ$250 million contract extension with the Philadelphia 76ers after his first All Star selection last season, claimed in a now-deleted Instagram post he and friends were turned away from Crown Casino.

The 2018 NBA rookie of the year said security stopped them for identification but never checked 76ers photographer Alex Subers.

"I find it so crazy that the only guy who doesn't get checked to go into the casino is this guy," Simmons said in the video, pointing to Subers. "I get checked, Mike gets checked and Tahj gets checked.

"Thank you Crown Casino. Damn, and they didn't let me in, or him or this guy.

"Wow, we got a long way to go."