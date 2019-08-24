TODAY |

Australian men's basketball team beat USA for first time, ending 78 game win streak

AAP
Boomers fans can dare to dream about a basketball World Cup medal after Australia scored a massive upset win over the United States in Melbourne.

Australia had never beaten Team USA in 55 years, but shocked the world champions at Marvel Stadium on Saturday with a 98-94 victory.

It raises hopes of finally bringing home their first medal at either a World Cup or Olympics, with their first match against Canada in China on September 1.

Veteran guard Patty Mills and big man Andrew Bogut carried the Boomers to the historic win.

Mills finished with a game high 30 points including 13 in the final term.

Australia's Patty Mills celebrates after shooting a 3-pointer during their exhibition basketball game against the U.S in Melbourne, Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019. (AP Photo/Andy Brownbill)
Patty Mills. Source: Associated Press

Bogut caused the US all sorts of trouble on the inside to finish with 16 points, nine rebounds and four assists.

After trailing by one point at halftime, the Boomers led 78-76 heading into the final quarter to put the record crowd of 52,079 on the edge of their seats.

The Australians still had the lead 91-87 with less than three minutes left on the clock and stifled the depleted Americans attempts to rally.

The United States were missing many of their NBA superstars, who opted to skip the World Cup.

Australia pulled off one of international basketball’s great upsets when they beat the USA team in Melbourne. Source: SKY
