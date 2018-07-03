Australian assistant coach's heroic act during basketball brawl compared to 'clearing a maul' like Wallabies

 

Luc Longley is arguably Australia's greatest basketball product but in another life, he might have been a handy second-rower for the Wallabies.

The two sides had to be pulled apart during their World Cup qualifier in Bulcan overnight.
Source: ESPN

The three-time NBA champion produced a move ripped straight from the rugby playbook when he rushed to the aid of Chris Goulding in the midst of the shocking all-in brawl in the Philippines.

Goulding was at the bottom of a pile-on and being punched and kicked repeatedly by a dozen angry Filipino players and officials on Monday night.

Longley, who is now an assistant to Boomers coach Andrej Lemanis, spotted the carnage from the centre of the court and sprinted to help.

The 218cm giant moved in and quickly dispersed the crowd, pushing several attackers away from a helpless, prone Goulding as if he was cleaning out a ruck in a Test match.

Incredibly, Goulding escaped serious injury.

"All the players are shaken up and Chris in particular," Basketball Australia CEO Anthony Moore said.

"There's vision of Luc Longley, our NBA legend, taking the position of Australian Wallaby, clearing a maul to actually get a significant number of people off him.

"That's what we were dealing with."

Longley was the first Australian to play in the NBA and in his 10 seasons won three championships as the starting centre for Michael Jordan's Chicago Bulls.

Goulding's agent, Daniel Moldovan, said it was a potentially life-saving intervention.

"Horrific vision..... Luc Longley might have just saved Chris Goulding's life," he posted on Twitter in response to a video of the carnage.

"The assistant coach grabs a chair and pummels it down on his head while multiple cowards stomp on him. This is very hard to watch."

Philippines assistant coach Jong Uichico, who was pictured raining blows on Goulding, later apologised for his actions.

"My emotions got the better of me like a father who cares about his sons," he tweeted.

"That does not excuse my actions and I apologize to everyone as in hindsight I should have not gotten involved.

"This is a painful but maybe necessary lesson for me."

Moldovan has flagged potential legal action if FIBA does not come down hard enough on the Philippines.

"If FIBA's response isn't adequate, I'm going to pursue my own legal avenues to protect my client," Moldovan said on SEN Breakfast.

"Serious measures need to put in place before I comfortably send players to these environments again."

