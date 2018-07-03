Australia, Philippines basketball federations issue joint apology over World Cup qualifier brawl

The basketball federations of Australia and the Philippines have issued a joint apology for Monday's disturbing 'basketbrawl', but it's unlikely to soften the penalties that will be handed down by FIBA.



Players from Australia and the Philippines are facing long bans over their involvement in the out-of-control brawl.



Philippines players and officials are set to bare the brunt of the penalties, but Australian players Daniel Kickert and Thon Maker also face nervous waits.



Basketball's governing body FIBA is in the process of investigating the incident.



Basketball Australia president Ned Coten and his Filipino counterpart Alfredo S Panlilio said they deeply regretted the events that took place.



They said basketball had a unique power to unite, and the two nations would aim to display the "true spirit of friendship and sportsmanship" in future games.



"The actions displayed (on Monday) have no place on any basketball court," the joint statement between Coten and Panlilio said.



"We wish to apologise to the entire basketball community worldwide - and in particular to our fantastic fans in the Philippines and Australia - for the behaviour displayed by both teams and for bringing the game of basketball into disrepute.



"We fully accept our responsibility and are collaborating in the ongoing proceedings to investigate the incidents.

