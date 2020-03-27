TODAY |

Australia to host women's basketball World Cup in 2022

Source:  Associated Press

Australia will host the women's basketball World Cup in 2022 after winning a bidding contest with Russia.

New Zealand Tall Ferns v Australia, Womens Basketball Semi Final. Commonwealth Games, Gold Coast, Australia. Friday 13 April, 2018. Source: Photosport

The International Basketball Federation (FIBA) said its board made the decision after seeing “two excellent presentations” by video conference link.

Russia’s basketball federation, led by former NBA star Andrei Kirilenko, was able to bid despite the country facing a four-year ban from hosting world championships imposed by the World Anti-Doping Agency in December.

The sanction is being challenged by Russia’s anti-doping agency at the Court of Arbitration for Sport. Before the coronavirus pandemic affected the court's work, it aimed to hear the appeal in May or June.

The 2022 Women's World Cup will feature 12 teams instead of 16.

FIBA said Sydney will host the event over 10 days in September and October, playing at two venues in the Olympic Park used for the 2000 Summer Games.

Australia won the women’s world title in 2006, and took silver and bronze in the past two editions both won by the United States. Russia was a three-time runner-up from 1998 to 2006.

Basketball
