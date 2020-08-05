TODAY |

Aussie NBL team stoked after landing 'one of the top prospects coming out of NZ' on three-year deal

Source:  AAP

The Hawks have signed one of New Zealand's best young basketballers with Max Darling committing to a three-year NBL deal.

Max Darling in action for the Junior Tall Blacks. Source: FIBA

The 19-year-old forward has played professionally in Croatia over the past two seasons, bypassing college in the US, but has aspirations of playing in the NBA.

Hawks coach Brian Goorjian is excited about the athleticism Darling, who is just shy of two metres, will bring to the side.

"Max is one of the top prospects coming out of New Zealand," Goorjian said.

"At just 19 he has already represented the country at international tournaments and has made a name for himself at a professional level.

"His high energy style of play will make him a fan favourite amongst the Hawks fans and it adds another dimension to our roster."

Darling's signature closely follows that of former Boomers big man Cameron Bairstow.

