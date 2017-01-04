 

Aussie NBA star Andrew Bogut denies he wants Mavericks to trade him

Andrew Bogut has slammed an Australian media report that he wanted the Dallas Mavericks to trade him.

DALLAS, TX - OCTOBER 11: Enes Kanter of the Oklahoma City Thunder dribbles the ball against Dirk Nowitzki and Andrew Bogut of the Dallas Mavericks during a preseason game at American Airlines Center on October 11, 2016 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Enes Kanter of the Oklahoma City Thunder dribbles the ball against Dirk Nowitzki and Andrew Bogut of the Dallas Mavericks.

Source: Getty

The Melbourne-born centre was left in the uncomfortable position on Thursday of having to explain to US reporters after a Mavericks practice the context of an interview he did with an Australian radio station this week.

He said an Australian newspaper took the quotes from the radio interview and turned it into a story that was not true.

"You do an interview on Australian radio, which people didn't even listen to, and then a journalist takes the quotes subjectively out of that interview and writes an article saying I want out," Bogut told reporters.

"What do you want me to say? Listen to the actual interview."

Bogut's future with the poor-performing NBA team grew shaky when he offered to give up his place as starting centre.

Bogut and the Mavericks' All-Star Dirk Nowitizki are 213cm tall, but instead of becoming an imposing frontline duo the injury-prone veterans, both in their 30s, have been a failure when on the court together.

The Australian's contract situation - he will be paid $US11 million in what is the last year of a three-year deal - makes him a valuable trade option for teams looking to clear salary cap space next season.

Bogut said he has not asked the Mavs for a trade, but explained he was just being honest during the Sky Sports Radio interview when he said with his expiring contract there was a chance he could be traded to another team.

"That turned out into a headline that said 'Bogut Wants Out', which is false," Bogut said.

Mavs coach Rick Carlisle admitted he was "not certain what's going to happen" to Bogut but said the Australian was one of the team's best players.

He said team owner Mark Cuban and president Donnie Nelson make the personnel decisions.

"But I've had some good talks with Bogut recently and I know he likes it here and my understanding was that he did not want to get traded," Carlisle said.

The Mavericks have one of the worst records in the NBA with just 11 wins and 24 losses.

