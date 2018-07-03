 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Basketball


Aussie basketballers involved in ugly brawl with Philippines set to find out penalties

share

Source:

AAP

Basketball Australia will find out penalties for Boomers players caught up in the infamous Philippines brawl as soon as this morning.

The two sides had to be pulled apart during their World Cup qualifier in Bulcan overnight.
Source: ESPN

However, FIBA's findings from the controversial World Cup qualifying game in Manila are unlikely to be made public straight away.

Basketball Australia will have up to three days to respond to the governing body's sanctions before releasing their own statement.

FIBA's headquarters are in Switzerland so the findings could be given to BA later this morning.

Players from both sides are staring at hefty suspensions and fines for their roles in the brawl that has been replayed across the world.

FIBA established a disciplinary panel to hear charges relating to the incident on July 2.

But the governing body placed confidentiality conditions on the details of the charges, which prevented them from being released publicly.

Boomers veteran Daniel Kickert is looking at a long ban for his involvement leading up to the brawl, while NBA player Thon Maker could also be in trouble.

But it remains unclear whether the other Australian players on the court at the time - Chris Goulding, Nathan Sobey and Jason Cadee - are also in trouble.

Boomers players on the bench, including Maker's Milwaukee Bucks teammate Matthew Dellavedova, kept themselves out of the action meaning it's unlikely they will be penalised.

The Philippines team is set to be hit hard after their bench, officials, and fans joined their on-court players in the brawl.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:29
1
Jarrell "Big Baby" Miller let Joshua know what he thought about his upcoming fight.

Watch: Heavyweight contender crashes Anthony Joshua's promotion, gets into heated stare-down after trading insults

00:21
2
Alexis Bosson jumped over the chasing group with a ramp during the tenth stage of the race.

Watch: Crazy mountain biker soars over pack of Tour de France cyclists with insane jump

01:32
3
AT&T Stadium is the famous home of the San Francisco Giants - but it’s about to see big hits of another kind.

Out with 200 tonnes of dirt, in with 28,000 square feet of grass: US stadium transformed for Sevens World Cup

01:55
4
Courtney Duncan is enjoying her time in Dunedin before the final two rounds.

'No place like home' – Kiwi motocross star refuelling in Dunedin before final push for maiden world title

01:17
5
The team is already proving a fan favourite heading into the World Cup.

Watch: Bula! Flying Fijian Sevens stars get traditional vakamalolo welcome during San Francisco fan meet

00:35
He told media he has “full faith in America’s great intelligence agencies”.

Trump makes major U-turn after Putin meeting, saying he misspoke over Russian meddling in US election

Today the US president told reporters he doesn't see why Russia "wouldn't" be responsible for US election meddling.


01:32
Jane Avery says rabbits are a pest that are killed regardless - she’s making use of what they can provide.

'An eco-conscious choice' says Dunedin fashion designer producing real rabbit fur coats

Jane Avery hires an Otago rabbiter to catch and kill rabbits for her business.


01:48
TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett gives the latest update.

Line of occasional showers throughout the north, with a fine rest of the day in the South Island

TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett gives the latest update.

01:38
The Puketapapa Driving School needs another practice car to be able to help more than 100 people on their waiting list.

1 NEWS Community: Auckland driving school helping migrants and former refugees gain independence on the road

The Puketapapa Community Driving School is fundraising to buy another practice car, driving simulator and to help fund lessons for those facing the biggest barriers to getting their licence.


01:52
Ruby Knox, severely autistic and disabled, was killed by her mother after years battling the health system.

Review into death of autistic woman warns of more murders if nothing's done to address needs of adults with disabilities

It's been two years since 20-year-old Ruby Knox was killed when her mother Donella Knox drugged and suffocated her at home.