Aussie basketballers involved in ugly brawl with Philippines set to find out penalties

Basketball Australia will find out penalties for Boomers players caught up in the infamous Philippines brawl as soon as this morning.



However, FIBA's findings from the controversial World Cup qualifying game in Manila are unlikely to be made public straight away.



Basketball Australia will have up to three days to respond to the governing body's sanctions before releasing their own statement.



FIBA's headquarters are in Switzerland so the findings could be given to BA later this morning.



Players from both sides are staring at hefty suspensions and fines for their roles in the brawl that has been replayed across the world.



FIBA established a disciplinary panel to hear charges relating to the incident on July 2.



But the governing body placed confidentiality conditions on the details of the charges, which prevented them from being released publicly.



Boomers veteran Daniel Kickert is looking at a long ban for his involvement leading up to the brawl, while NBA player Thon Maker could also be in trouble.



But it remains unclear whether the other Australian players on the court at the time - Chris Goulding, Nathan Sobey and Jason Cadee - are also in trouble.



Boomers players on the bench, including Maker's Milwaukee Bucks teammate Matthew Dellavedova, kept themselves out of the action meaning it's unlikely they will be penalised.

