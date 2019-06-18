Another US talent heads to the NBL as Hawks sign LaMelo Ball

LaMelo Ball is heading to Australia to play with the Illawarra Hawks and hopes the NBL experience will transform him into the top pick in next year's NBA's draft.



The 17-year-old younger brother of NBA point guard Lonzo Ball announced on ESPN in the US he would be the latest young American basketball star to play in the NBL.



It cements the NBL as a legitimate route for players skipping US college to play professionally and build their resume before entering the NBA draft.



Ball's presence will shine a bright American media spotlight on the NBL and Wollongong with his family, led by outspoken father LaVar, often making headlines with controversial statements.



"Next year I'm taking my talents to the NBL and play for the Illawarra Hawks," Ball said on ESPN's The Jump.



"I just think it is the best route for me.



"I'm trying to be the No.1 pick for the 2020 draft."



The 198cm tall Ball is following another elite young American, 18-year-old point guard RJ Hampton, who announced last month he would spurn scholarships from top American colleges to play for the New Zealand Breakers in the NBL.

Brian Bowen, who played for the Sydney Kings last season, is expected to use his NBL experience to be selected in Thursday's NBA Draft.



Australian veteran centre Andrew Bogut, a member of the Golden State Warriors squad that fell short of the title against the Toronto Raptors last week, used his stint with the Kings in the NBL to revitalise his NBA career.



Ball, who played in Lithuania last year, said he believed the NBL would help build his strength.



"I've heard they have great strength and conditioning over there, so off the court that would be good and then on the court pros have been through there," he said.



"I think it's all going to help."



Hawks owner Simon Stratford described Ball as an "exceptional talent".



"Having him in a Hawks jersey fits with the goal of cultivating the best young talent and making them great," Stratford said.



"It's putting the club at the top of the list for future NBA stars."



Ball was recruited for the Hawks under the NBL's Next Stars Program, which places players eligible for the NBA draft and hand-picked by scouts with Australian teams.



LaVar Ball launched his own shoe and apparel company, Big Baller Brand, in 2016 and has repeatedly made controversial comments - including saying he could beat NBA legend Michael Jordan in a one-on-one basketball game.



The family had a reality TV show.



LaVar also boasted Lonzo was better than two-time NBA MVP Steph Curry and had been critical of the Los Angeles Lakers when Lonzo was a member of the team.

