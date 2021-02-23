TODAY |

'Another tough day' - Breakers rue errors in heavy loss to Hawks

The Breakers' struggles in the NBL continue with a 102-88 loss to the Illawarra Hawks last night in Melbourne.

Not only that, they've also suffered an injury blow to star import Lamar Patterson who looks to have badly hurt his knee.

The Hawks sunk 16 three-pointers and dominated proceedings, particularly the second quarter where 12 turnovers directly led to 18 points for the Hawks.

"The second quarter hurt us a lot," Breakers coach Dan Shamir said.

"We came in with the right mentality and attitude but we broke very easily in that second quarter. Another tough day."

The New Zealand side has just one win to their name after six games and are at the bottom of the ladder.

