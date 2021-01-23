TODAY |

Another Breakers game postponed as Western Australia goes into lockdown

Source:  1 NEWS

The New Zealand Breakers will have to wait a little bit longer to return to the NBL court after their game against the Wildcats in Perth on Friday was postponed.

Tai Webster of the Breakers during the round two NBL match between the Adelaide 36ers and the New Zealand Breakers at Adelaide Entertainment Centre, on January 22, 2021, in Adelaide, Australia. Source: Getty

The NBL postponed the game in alignment with the five-day lockdown announced by the Western Australian government yesterday.

The Breakers were scheduled to play last night against the Wildcats, but that was also postponed after players from the Kiwi franchise were unable to travel from Adelaide due to a number of them reporting they felt unwell.

The NBL confirmed yesterday the team has since undergone precautionary Covid-19 testing, with all players returning negative results, clearing them to resume training in Adelaide.

New dates for the postponed games have yet to be determined.

The Breakers have had a rough start to the NBL after relocating to Australia for the season, falling to 0-2 so far after losses to the 36ers.

Basketball
Breakers
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
All Whites captain Winston Reid linked to Liverpool move - report
2
‘Idiot’ trespasser runs onto track at Wellington Cup, narrowly avoids disaster
3
Phoenix snap winless streak after late goal leads to A-League victory over Mariners
4
BBL semi-final ends in controversial fashion as bowler denies batsman shot at century
5
Roger Tuivasa-Sheck's exit from Warriors confirmed with star swapping codes for All Blacks 'dream'
MORE FROM
Basketball
MORE

Breakers remain winless after back-to-back Adelaide defeats in NBL

Nuggets' Jamal Murray ejected from NBA game after hitting opponent in the groin

'It doesn't seem real' - Vanessa Bryant remembers Kobe, Gianna a year after their deaths
01:47

Meet one of the Wellington Saints' biggest signings ever — metaphorically and literally