Another Breakers game postponed as Western Australia goes into lockdown

The New Zealand Breakers will have to wait a little bit longer to return to the NBL court after their game against the Wildcats in Perth on Friday was postponed.

Tai Webster of the Breakers during the round two NBL match between the Adelaide 36ers and the New Zealand Breakers at Adelaide Entertainment Centre, on January 22, 2021, in Adelaide, Australia. Source: Getty

The NBL postponed the game in alignment with the five-day lockdown announced by the Western Australian government yesterday.

The Breakers were scheduled to play last night against the Wildcats, but that was also postponed after players from the Kiwi franchise were unable to travel from Adelaide due to a number of them reporting they felt unwell.

The NBL confirmed yesterday the team has since undergone precautionary Covid-19 testing, with all players returning negative results, clearing them to resume training in Adelaide.

New dates for the postponed games have yet to be determined.