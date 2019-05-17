TODAY |

Andre Iguodala comes up with clutch steal, secures victory for Warriors against Portland

Associated Press
More From
Basketball

Stephen Curry scored 37 points, and the Golden State Warriors rallied from a 15-point halftime deficit before holding off the Portland Trail Blazers for a 114-111 win today and a 2-0 lead in the Western Conference finals.

CJ McCollum missed a driving jumper with 32 seconds left and Draymond Green scored on the other end for the Warriors, giving Portland one final chance with 12.3 seconds to go.

Andre Iguodala then blocked a three-point attempt by Damian Lillard on the left wing.

Seth Curry, Steph's little brother, put Portland ahead on a three-pointer with 1:03 left before Kevon Looney's dunk on the other end put Golden State back on top at 112-111.

Stephen Curry posted his third straight 30-point performance while Splash Brother Klay Thompson needed a half to heat up, scoring 13 of his 24 points in the Warriors' 39-point third quarter — reminiscent of those old third-quarter outbursts that have long defined this group.

    Your playlist will load after this ad

    The Trail Blazers were defeated 114-111 to Golden State and now trail 2-0 in their NBA play-off series. Source: SKY
    More From
    Basketball
    MOST
    POPULAR STORIES
    1
    00:15
    Troy McMahon was a late replacement to face Hodges at the pay-per-view event but his big moment didn't last long.
    Five punches, 23 seconds, one TKO: Kiwi boxer humiliated in bout with NRL great Justin Hodges
    2
    Sonny Bill Williams poses with his family after graduating.
    'Don't let anyone pigeonhole you' - Sonny Bill Williams celebrates earning his bachelor's degree
    3
    Auckland Grammar has produced more All Blacks than any other school.
    King's College and Auckland Grammar 1st XV rivalry continues as Grammar celebrates 150th year
    4
    Blues lock Josh Goodhue and Chiefs lock Tyler Ardron compete in a line out during a Super Rugby match - Chiefs v Blues played at FMG Stadium Waikato, Hamilton, New Zealand on Saturday 7 April 2018. Copyright photo: © Bruce Lim / www.photosport.nz
    Super Rugby Picks: 'Surely' Blues can defend Eden Park fortress against the Chiefs?
    5
    The Warriors coach was stunned at the thought of a second Little General.
    'Are you serious?' Stephen Kearney dumbfounded by reporter's comparison of Kodi Nikorima to Stacey Jones
    MORE FROM
    Basketball
    MORE
    1 NEWS

    Kawhi Leonard's bouncing buzzer-beater gives Raptors series win over 76ers
    1 NEWS

    CJ McCollum takes over final minutes of thrilling NBA playoff, leads Trail Blazers to series win against Nuggets
    1 NEWS

    Golden State Warriors owner determined to keep Splash Brothers Curry and Thompson at club 'forever'
    01:29
    The additions of Nick Kay and Kenny McFadden mean a lot to the club.

    Saints get big boosts on and off the court for NZNBL season with new talent and a familiar face