Alex Pledger latest Breaker to leave NZ club to join former coach at Melbourne United

Melbourne United have made a gain in their NBL off-season dealings with the New Zealand Breakers by signing centre Alex Pledger.



Breakers centre Alex Pledger Source: Photosport

Tall Blacks big man Pledger departs after nearly a decade of service at the Auckland club, helping them win all four of their championship titles.



The 31-year-old was granted a release from his final contracted season as the Breakers roster undergoes change under Kevin Braswell.



New coach Braswell has this month snapped up two players from defending champions Melbourne, adding Tai Wesley and Majok Majok to his forward line.



Pledger is highly rated by Melbourne coach Dean Vickerman, who held assistant and head coaching roles at the Breakers.

