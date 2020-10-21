Adesanya, van Dyk and more to play star-studded charity basketball game

A star-studded charity basketball match featuring New Zealand celebrities from varying backgrounds has been announced to raise funds for the Starship Foundation.

The All Star Celeb Slam has been announced this afternoon with celebrities joining Breakers players for the match on November 26 at Spark Arena.

“We reached out to the Breakers’ cross-code sporting friends about raising funds for the Starship children’s hospital, and we have had an overwhelming response,” Breakers owner Matt Walsh said.

UFC Middleweight Champion Israel Adesanya, Silver Fern superstar Irene Van Dyk, Winter Olympic bronze medallist Zoi Sadowski-Synnott, and Warriors Captain Roger Tuivasa-Sheck will all take to the court alongside Breakers stars Corey Webster, Rob Loe, Tai Webster, Jarrad Weeks and Taine Murray.

Other names confirmed today include double Olympic rowing gold medallist Eric Murray, motorsport great Greg Murphy, boxer Junior Fa, Black Fern Ruby Tui, former All Black Carlos Spencer and politician David Seymour.

The Breakers added two lucky fans will be able to compete in the contest as well but details on how they’ll be selected will be released later.

Walsh said the game serves as a chance to both help Starship and celebrate New Zealand’s Covid-19 response.

“Covid-19 has hit all New Zealander’s hard,” says Breakers owner Matt Walsh.

“The Breakers organisation has strong community roots and we want to play our part in the Covid recovery by creating something for the events and hospitality industry.

“All elite sport has been affected this year, so why not bring the wider New Zealand sports family together for a celebration of sport and a good cause?

Together we are aiming to raise as much money as possible for Starship kids.”

The exact makeup of the two teams will be revealed closer to the event with captains Tom Abercrombie and Finn Delany to pick their squads in an NBA-style draft.