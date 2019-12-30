Adelaide 36ers coach praises Breakers' superior grunt, calls out his own team for being 'too nice'

Adelaide coach Joey Wright has branded the 36ers too "nice" and "buddy buddy" following their 93-84 NBL loss to the New Zealand Breakers.

File photo: SKY Sport Breakers v Adelaide 36ers. Source: Photosport

Following three closely-fought quarters yesterday, the Sixers were unable to match the intensity, physicality and communication of the relentless Breakers in the fourth term.

The issue of being too nice and holding back with on-court feedback and communication has afflicted Adelaide intermittently since the departure of uncompromising ex-captain Mitch Creek two seasons ago.

"Our mood is a little bit passive right now," Wright conceded after his side suffered its third successive defeat.

"We're trying to get along a bit too much ... we're a little too buddy buddy, too nice right now.

"We're not playing with that passion that we need to - right now there's silence.

"We've got to challenge each other and learn to charge each other up."

"They (Breakers) dove on the floor, they pushed and played physical.

"We were not physical ... we weren't ready to receive contact and we didn't give contact."

The 36ers were undone by the Breakers' superior grunt in the clutch as well as the silky skills of brilliant import Scotty Hopson.

Hopson, who has played three NBA games with Cleveland and Dallas, had 28 points and seven boards to continue his red-hot run of form after nailing back-to-back buzzer-beating match-winners in Brisbane and Illawarra.

NZ coach Dan Shamir praised Hopson but stopped short of endorsing him as the NBL's No.1 player, as touted by commentator Corey Williams last week.

"I don't like to exaggerate ... he's definitely one of the top players," Shamir said.

"Everywhere he's gone he's (been) one of the best players.