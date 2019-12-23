TODAY |

Adams' monstrous display sees Thunder knock off Leonard-less Clippers

A monstrous performance by Steven Adams has seen the Oklahoma City Thunder surge late to beat the Los Angles Clippers today.

The Kiwi big man scored 20 points, and bagged 17 rebounds, as OKC claimed the 118-112 win, their 15th of the NBA season.

Adams was in dominant form from the tip, and already had a double-double by the half, as the Clippers led 63-57 at the break.

But a 32-point fourth quarter ensured the come-from-behind win for the Thunder.

There was also starring performances from guards Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Dennis Schroder, as they scored 32 and 28 respectively.

The Clippers were without superstar Kawhi Leonard due to injury, so instead relied on a shared-scoring approach, with five players reaching double figures, and Lou Williams top scoring with 22 points.

The Thunder will have the next few days off, before hosting the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday.

Basketball
