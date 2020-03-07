Adams manhandles Knick then throws lovely assist as OKC win big in New York

Danilo Gallinari scored 22 points in 27 minutes and was one of six Oklahoma City players to finish in double figures as the Thunder routed the New York Knicks 126-103 today.

Chris Paul added 21 points and 12 assists for Oklahoma City, which has won two straight and seven of 10. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 18 points. Dennis Schroder and Hamidou Diallo had 16 and 12, respectively, off the bench, and Steven Adams contributed 12 points and 11 rebounds.

Despite an 18-point performance from Elfrid Payton, New York has dropped consecutive games, and has lost eight of 10. RJ Barrett scored 17 points, Bobby Portis added 14, Julius Randle chipped in with 12, and Mitchell Robinson had 11.

The matchup between a team readying itself for the upcoming playoffs and the other preparing for the draft lottery played out exactly as expected.

The Thunder began to take control of the game midway through the second quarter and led 61-48 at halftime. They did not let up in the second half as the advantage grew to 34 points after Paul drilled a 3 with 9:50 left in the fourth quarter.

Oklahoma City is guard-oriented team, but that didn’t stop the Thunder from attacking the interior. They finished with 58 points in the paint.

Amongst other aspects of the game, perimeter shooting has not been New York’s forte this season. The Knicks entered the game averaging .338 percent shooting from 3, which ranks 27th in the league. By comparison, New York’s opponents have made .383 percent of 3s against the Knicks this season.