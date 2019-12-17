'Absolutely sh*t my pants' - Steven Adams ecstatic after pulling off clutch play during OKC's comeback win over Bulls

Chris Paul hit five 3-pointers in the fourth quarter and the Oklahoma City Thunder overcame a 26-point second-quarter deficit to beat the Chicago Bulls 109-106 today.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Paul took over in the fourth, going 5 for 5 from deep and scoring 19 of his 30 points. His fourth 3-pointer of the quarter put Oklahoma City ahead 101-100, its first lead since the opening seconds. Paul also had nine rebounds and 10 assists.

The Bulls tied it at 106 before Steven Adams put the Thunder ahead with a free throw.

The big Kiwi then missed the second free throw deliberately, before claiming the rebound, allowing Paul to add two more free throws in the final five seconds.

Speaking after the victory OKC's Steven Adams said he "absolutely sh*t my pants" as he made the play.

Chicago led 55-29 midway through the second quarter by turning 12 Thunder turnovers into 26 points. Zach LaVine scored 17 points, Wendell Carter Jr. had 12 and Ryan Arcidiacono added 10 while the Bulls shot 58% in the half. LaVine finished with 39 points.

The Thunder pulled within 19 at halftime, with Danilo Gallinari keeping them close with 17 first-half points. Oklahoma City whittled it down to eight after three quarters and an 8-0 run in the final minute of the period.