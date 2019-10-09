Abercrombie pulls off huge dunk over NBA player as Breakers go down fighting to Memphis

The Breakers have battled to a 108-94 loss against the Memphis Grizzlies today with star recuit RJ Hampton enduring a tough day against NBA opposition.

The highly-touted point guard finished with just two points, making just one of his eight field goal attempts.

Tall Black Corey Webster was the best of the Breakers with a team-high 19 points, starring as the NZ side closed the margin with a 24-11 run in the third quarter.

Webster had seven rebounds and eight assists to go with his 19 points.

Scotty Hopson finished with 16 points and Robert Loe had 12 for the Breakers.

Tom Abercrombie provided a late highlight for the Breakers with a huge fourth quarter dunk over Jaren Jackson Jr.