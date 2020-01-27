'8, 24, 81' - Kobe Bryant's mentee Trae Young's 45-point performance full of eerie references to his mentor

Trae Young had to compose himself a couple of times when asked about the death of Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gianna.

Your playlist will load after this ad

It wasn't easy for Young, who was mentored by Bryant and had a special relationship with the former NBA star's 13-year-old girl, nicknamed Gigi.

“One of the last conversations we had, he was just telling me how much he's seen my game progress and he's just been happy for me,” Young said between pauses.

“He said how proud he was of me and how he wants me to continue to be a role model for kids growing up and for Gigi and all the kids looking up to me to inspire these kids and continue to play my heart out.”

Your playlist will load after this ad

Young had 45 points and 14 assists in an emotional game for the first-time All-Star, and the Atlanta Hawks beat the Washington Wizards 152-133 on Sunday night.

Young looked up toward the rafters several times to honor Bryant, his mentor and favorite NBA player, who died in a helicopter crash earlier in the day.

Young wore a No. 8 jersey to salute Bryant during the first few seconds of the game and dressed up his shoes with a heartfelt tribute as well.

Your playlist will load after this ad

He scored the 45 points on 24 shots, the other number Bryant used during his career, and finished the game with a shooting percentage of 81, Bryant's highest points haul during his career.

The Hawks, who have endured a tough season as the worst team in the Eastern Conference, had lost three of four before setting a season scoring high.

Young was sublime in the first half, scoring 21 points, handing out 10 assists and hitting a buzzer-beater from halfcourt.

Young has said periodically during his first two NBA seasons that Bryant has helped in his career development and was his favorite player when he was growing up in Oklahoma. Young was proud that Gianna Bryant, who also died in the crash, was one of his biggest fans.

She came to two Hawks games this season and met with Young. Their relationship began when Kobe Bryant asked Young who trained him, and hired Alex Bazzell to work with Gigi as well.

“She told me how much she loved watching me play,” Young said. “She was a big fan of mine.”