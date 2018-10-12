NBL delays start of season until mid-January

The upcoming NBL season start date has been pushed back further to the middle of January amid concerns over the cost of playing in front of empty stands.

"The main reason for pushing the start of the season back to the new year is to give the clubs the best opportunity to play in front of as many fans as possible," the NBL's chief executive said. Source: Photosport

An NBA-style hub model remains on the table for the 2020/21 campaign, with the NBL keeping its options open during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The aim is to delay the start of the season long enough to allow clubs to play in front of paying fans, helping to limit the financial pain felt by the league and its nine clubs.

Players are already set to take drastic pay cuts next season, while the number of import spots has been reduced by one to two per club.

"The main reason for pushing the start of the season back to the new year is to give the clubs the best opportunity to play in front of as many fans as possible," NBL chief executive Kestelman said.

"We will remain flexible about the exact start date and this will depend on a number of factors including travel and border restrictions, community transmission numbers and availability at venues across Australia and New Zealand.

"We intend to play a full season and, if needed, we will play in one or more hubs to achieve this.

"We are currently having positive discussions with a number of interested states about potential locations."

The NBL had a huge scare last month when the coronavirus swept through the Melbourne United club, infecting 12 players.

"As always, the health and safety of our players, staff and fans will be our number one priority," Kestelman said.

"But we also remain focused on playing in front of fans as they are the lifeblood of the league.

"Delaying the start of the season until the new year gives us the best opportunity to do that as well as the necessary time and flexibility to plan accordingly."

The NBL season usually starts in October, after the conclusion of the AFL and NRL seasons.