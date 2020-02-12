TODAY |

‘An MMA submission move?’ - Steven Adams’ teammates fume about foul as he shrugs it off

Source:  Associated Press

LaMarcus Aldridge had 25 points and 14 rebounds, and the San Antonio Spurs stopped a five-game slide by topping the Oklahoma City Thunder 114-106 today.

The big Kiwi seemed to brush off the incident in Oklahoma City’s loss to the San Antonio Spurs. Source: SKY

Dejounte Murray also scored 25 points for San Antonio, which had dropped eight of 10 overall. Patty Mills had 20 points, and fellow reserve Derrick White finished with 17.

Steven Adams, who had a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds, was involved in an incident that left his Thunder teammates fuming when it wasn’t reviewed as a potential flagrant foul.

San Antonio’s Trey Lyles put Adams in a headlock as the Kiwi centre looked to overpower his opposite in the paint.

“What is that, an MMA submission move? Why are they not looking at this?” Thunder analyst Michael Cage said in commentary.

Led by Aldridge and Murray, the Spurs made 25 of 27 foul shots. Aldridge went 7 for 8, and Murray was a perfect 6 for 6.

Oklahoma City dropped its second straight after a stretch of nine wins in 10 games. Chris Paul scored 31 points for the Thunder, and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had 17.

Oklahoma City tied it at 79 on Hamidou Diallo's dunk early in the fourth. But San Antonio responded with a 9-0 run.

Aldridge sparked the decisive stretch with a tiebreaking jumper, and Bryn Forbes' 3-pointer made it 88-79 with 8:34 left.

Murray made each of his six free throws in the final 41 seconds to help the Spurs hold on.

San Antonio played without leading scorer DeMar DeRozan, who was sidelined by back spasms.

