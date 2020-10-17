American Magic's new America's Cup challenger has near miss on Hauraki Gulf

American Magic's new America's Cup challenger boat has had a near miss sailing for the first time on the Hauraki Gulf.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Patriot was out on the water for the first time for testing late yesterday when, in around 21 knots of breeze, the boat took a nose dive.

Skipper Terry Hutchinson says at least they know the boat is strong structurally. He says they were towed out and decided there was enough breeze to start sailing the new boat.



Hutchinson admits to having a few “ups and downs” on the first afternoon of sailing.

The boat has a much thinner hull than the rivals of British Team INEOS. Source: 1 NEWS

British Team INEOS launched their second boat earlier today, with a new space age design and a much thinner hull than other boats already seen.

Ben Ainslie with Laura Clarke, British High Commissioner for New Zealand, in front of Britannia. Source: 1 NEWS