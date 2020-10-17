TODAY |

American Magic's new America's Cup challenger has near miss on Hauraki Gulf

Andrew Saville, 1 NEWS Sport Presenter
Source:  1 NEWS

American Magic's new America's Cup challenger boat has had a near miss sailing for the first time on the Hauraki Gulf.

Your playlist will load after this ad

American Magic's new America's cup challenger was out for testing. Source: Supplied

Patriot was out on the water for the first time for testing late yesterday when, in around 21 knots of breeze, the boat took a nose dive.

Skipper Terry Hutchinson says at least they know the boat is strong structurally. He says they were towed out and decided there was enough breeze to start sailing the new boat.

Hutchinson admits to having a few “ups and downs” on the first afternoon of sailing.

The boat has a much thinner hull than the rivals of British Team INEOS. Source: 1 NEWS

British Team INEOS launched their second boat earlier today, with a new space age design and a much thinner hull than other boats already seen.

Ben Ainslie with Laura Clarke, British High Commissioner for New Zealand, in front of Britannia. Source: 1 NEWS

Italian outfit Luna Rossa launch their new challenger’s boat on Tuesday.

Sport
Americas Cup
Andrew Saville
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Hurricanes midfielder Peter Umaga-Jensen flown in as injury cover for Reiko Ioane
2
Flower arranging All Blacks giggle as teammate tries to explain his floristry work
3
‘Just waiting for my question’ – McKenzie cracks Barrett up after jumping in to answer fatherhood question
4
American Magic's new America's Cup challenger has near miss on Hauraki Gulf
5
Beauden Barrett heaps praise on 'triple threat' Caleb Clarke ahead of winger's first Test start
MORE FROM
Sport
MORE
00:39

American Magic launches its second America’s Cup boat

Springboks officially out of the Rugby Championship in Australia

Five All Blacks, three Black Ferns nominated for World Rugby's player of the decade awards

Seven-time MotoGP champion Valentino Rossi tests positive for Covid-19