American Magic's new America's Cup challenger has near miss on Hauraki Gulf

American Magic's new America's Cup challenger boat has had a near miss sailing for the first time on the Hauraki Gulf.
Patriot was out on the water for the first time for testing late yesterday when, in around 21 knots of breeze, the boat took a nose dive.
Skipper Terry Hutchinson says at least they know the boat is strong structurally. He says they were towed out and decided there was enough breeze to start sailing the new boat.
Hutchinson admits to having a few “ups and downs” on the first afternoon of sailing.
British Team INEOS launched their second boat earlier today, with a new space age design and a much thinner hull than other boats already seen.
Italian outfit Luna Rossa launch their new challenger’s boat on Tuesday.