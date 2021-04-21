TODAY |

All six EPL teams set to withdraw from breakaway Super League competition

Source:  1 NEWS

Following the news that Chelsea and Manchester City are looking at exiting the breakaway European Super League the remaining six English Premier League teams are set to formally withdraw from the competition.

Chelsea fans protest against Chelsea's decision to be included amongst the clubs attempting to form a new European Super League, April 20, 2021. Source: Associated Press

According to the BBC Arsenal, Liverpool, Manchester United and Tottenham are set to follow Manchester City and Chelsea, with a statement expected later today.

The 12-team Super League - a breakaway from the Champions League competition - was announced earlier this week to widespread condemnation.

