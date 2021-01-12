WHO advising Japan and IOC on Tokyo Olympic Games

The World Health Organization's emergencies chief said Friday the UN health agency is providing Japan and the International Olympic Committee with "technical advice" on the Tokyo Games.

A man and a woman walk past near the Olympic rings floating in the water in the Odaiba section in Tokyo. Source: Associated Press

It won't, however, be part of any decision as to whether or not the Olympics can go ahead, Dr Mike Ryan insisted.

He said WHO routinely provides advice to countries for mass events, like the World Cup and the hajj pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia, but the decision as to whether such events proceed is up to governments.

"The best way we can get to an Olympics is get on top of this disease," Ryan said.

"None of us would like anything more than to see the Olympics move ahead as a symbol of our world coming together."

Japan's government is publicly adamant that it will stage its postponed Olympics this summer, although polls show 80 per cent in Japan want the Olympics cancelled or postponed, or believe they won't happen.