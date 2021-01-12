TODAY |

WHO advising Japan and IOC on Tokyo Olympic Games

Source:  Associated Press

The World Health Organization's emergencies chief said Friday the UN health agency is providing Japan and the International Olympic Committee with "technical advice" on the Tokyo Games.

A man and a woman walk past near the Olympic rings floating in the water in the Odaiba section in Tokyo. Source: Associated Press

It won't, however, be part of any decision as to whether or not the Olympics can go ahead, Dr Mike Ryan insisted.

He said WHO routinely provides advice to countries for mass events, like the World Cup and the hajj pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia, but the decision as to whether such events proceed is up to governments.

"The best way we can get to an Olympics is get on top of this disease," Ryan said.

"None of us would like anything more than to see the Olympics move ahead as a symbol of our world coming together."

Japan's government is publicly adamant that it will stage its postponed Olympics this summer, although polls show 80 per cent in Japan want the Olympics cancelled or postponed, or believe they won't happen.

Ryan said he was "absolutely convinced" that Japan, which is struggling with an upsurge of infections, could bring virus levels down again.

Sport
Asia
Coronavirus Pandemic
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:05
Vettori delivers at the death for Team Cricket as tense Black Clash comes down to final over
2
Aussie cricketer says he'd rather travel as reserve for South Africa Test series than play Black Caps in T20s
3
Andy Murray 'gutted' after pulling out of Australian Open
4
Israel Dagg takes a screamer of a catch off his own bowling in Black Clash
5
New rules introduced in wake of American Magic's Prada Cup capsize
MORE FROM
Sport
MORE

New film documents 76-day Wuhan lockdown one year on, as pandemic continues
02:30

Early evidence suggests UK Covid-19 variant is more deadly than original virus
01:05

Vettori delivers at the death for Team Cricket as tense Black Clash comes down to final over

After Trump setbacks, Kim Jong Un starts over with Biden