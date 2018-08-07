 

Accusations of racism and sexism mar Joseph Parker planned event at Whanganui High School - 'That's not Joseph, that's not how he operates'

A planned speaking event with New Zealand heavyweight boxer Joseph Parker at Whanganui High School has been accused of excluding students on the basis of their race and gender.

A promotional flier for the event has provoked the ire of parents in the region after describing it is "as a closed motivational session for Māori and Pasifika boys" and their fathers.

The ad has been interpreted by many residents in the region as barring both girls, and male students from non-Maori and Pasifika backgrounds, from attending.

"It's nothing short of racism and sexism and that's defined by omitting someone by the colour of their skin to an event or work or anything," Whanganui resident, Tony Greig, told Whanganui Chronicle.

"It's sexist as well because girls can't go, and there are a lot of girls interested in boxing and who would be keen to listen to Joseph Parker talk. He's a pretty influential fella.

Joseph Parker knocked Dillian Whyte down in the 12th. Source: Photosport

"Imagine if you had've done the same thing and said white boys only what the hue and cry would be."

A local Facbook page has also been a forum for numerous commenters to express their concern at the event.

However, responding to the promotional flier, Parker himself said he had "absolutely no idea at any stage" that such attendance restrictions were in place when he signed up.

"I'm really disappointed they would do that. I'm even more disappointed the school would claim that they had done this at my request – when that is clearly untrue," Parker said.

The former heavyweight champ's promoters, Duco, have also expressed their displeasure at the parameters of the event defined by Whanganui High School.

"We're very surprised to hear this is going on and, if it is the case, Joseph won't be attending because that's not something he would support at all," a spokesman for Duco said.

"That's not Joseph; that's not how he operates."

Yet, despite Parker and his promoters both objecting to the exclusive event for Maori and Pasifika boys and fathers, Whanganui High School principal Martin McAllen said there had only been a few objections.

"I don't understand why there would be any concern with it, because so many initiatives within schools are focusing in on Māori and Pasifika students," Mr McAllen said.

"This is a real case of rather than just talking about it, actually walking it in terms of appreciating the opportunity we've been given and then being able to facilitate that."

The Whanganui High School board board of trustees had claimed it was also the Parker team who had requested the event be closed.

Duco promoters disputed this.

New Zealand heavyweight boxer Joseph Parker. Source: Photosport
Ben Stokes, one of the world's most expensive cricket players, knocked two men unconscious in a street brawl after flicking a cigarette end at gay men he mocked outside a nightclub, the prosecution said at the England star's trial overnight.

The alleged assault, which happened in September after England played in the southwest English city of Bristol, has led to Stokes missing some of his country's biggest matches as he contests the affray charge.

Stokes appeared for the first day of the trial at Bristol Crown Court alongside former soldier Ryan Hale and emergency services worker Ryan Ali, friends who had not met the cricketer before that night.

Ali's eye socket was fractured by Stokes and Hale was also hospitalised with a cut to his forehead, prosecutor Nicholas Corsellis said in his opening statement.

"During the incident Mr Stokes lost his control and started to attack with revenge, retaliation or punishment in mind. Well beyond acting in self-defence or defence of another," Corsellis said.

"He knocked Mr Hale unconscious and then — after time to pause for thought, to calm — he did exactly the same to Mr Ali."

Stokes had been partying with England teammates at the Mbargo nightclub after a one-day international against the West Indies. Stokes left the club at 12:46 am but the pair returned at 2:08 am and was refused entry because the club was closed.

The NZ-born all-rounder was accused of knocking two men unconscious in September last year. Source: Reuters

Stokes allegedly hurled insulting comments at the door supervisor.

Stokes then spoke to two men — Kai Barry and William O'Connor — who were described by the prosecutor as "flamboyant, extrovert and openly gay." Security camera footage, which had no audio recording, showed Stokes flicking the end of a cigarette toward one of the men.

Citing testimony from the doorman, Corsellis said Stokes was "mimicking their voices and mannerisms ... making fun of their camp behaviour" before leaving the area in an "angry state of mind."

Stokes then encountered Barry, O'Connor, Hale and Ali further down the road where the fighting began.

"We know Mr Ali had a bottle and he was using it. No one else was armed," Corsellis said. "Mr Stokes became involved and punched out and grappled with Mr Ali on the ground."

Stokes was arrested at the scene and footage from one of the police officers' body cameras captured him saying he intervened because a man was "abusing my two friends for being gay." Hale told officers that there was "banter but no malice."

Stokes, who as an allrounder is good at both batting and bowling, was the most expensive overseas recruit in the annual player auction for the Indian Premier League. The Rajasthan Royals paid $US1.95 million for Stokes to play in the six-week Twenty20 competition.

The chances of the Warriors pinching a spot in the top four may be greater than first thought with Stephen Kearney’s men enjoying the easiest remaining fixtures, according to the NRL website.

The Warriors have been patchy the past month with two wins and two losses to sit eighth on the ladder, two wins clear of the chasing Wests Tigers.

They face the Knights, Bulldogs, Panthers and Raiders in the final month.

Only the Panthers are in the top eight and as an added bonus, the Warriors only have to leave Auckland to face the Bulldogs.

NRL.com assessed the remaining fixtures for each club based on the competition points each of their upcoming opponents have with additional weighting given for away games.

The Dragons and Storm, second and third on the ladder respectively, also have draws regarded as easier while the Panthers and Roosters have the second and third “hardest” draws.

The Tigers were found to have the fourth hardest schedule.  

