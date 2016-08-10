The Kiwi team's haul of 18 medals was a New Zealand record.
All four athletes competed on the world's biggest stage in 2016.
Adams says her New Year's Honour recognises her for who she is as a person and 'not just the muscles'.
Lydia Ko, Eliza McCartney and Nick Willis all feature in the Kiwi-fied carol.
"It's nice to be recognised, it's four years of work."
"It's four years of work, we don't do it to be recognised but it's nice."
The Olympic pole vaulting star joined Seven Sharp to reflect on her incredible year.
The Olympic successes and failures have determined which sports will receive funding going into 2017.
Our stars from Rio have reaped the rewards but some programs have taken a big hit.
These are the top 10 things that interested you the most on Facebook, New Zealand.
A Romanian weightlifter was also stripped of their result after testing positive.
Mahe Drysdale is also taking a rest in 2017.
First it was wrestler John Cena, now Olympic star Valerie Adams touched base with Henry Hill School.
Seven Sharp Reporter Erin Conroy wasn't quite up to the pole vault challenge set for Lisa Carrington, Sophie Pascoe and Sarah Walker.
[They've] provided a great example – they have nothing to hide and expect that of others- NZOC President Mike Stanley
The Kiwi gold medallists both had their Rio Games subscriptions leaked online, but have been cleared of any wrongdoing by anti-doping agencies.
Hollywood actor Owen Wilson also got in on the action. Unsurprisingly, Corden didn't win.
The champion pair are yet to decide their future after another successful Olympic campaign.
Eric Murray had his post-Olympic holiday interrupted by two different testers on the same night.
The Olympic silver medallist is believed to have applied for the vacant men's coach role.
The disgraced swimmer was also fined $100,000 and lost multiple sponsors.
Walsh arrives in Christchurch after getting bronze in Rio and smashing records in the Diamond League.
The Paralympic team are ready for the games after a relaxed build-up.
Supporters young and old took to the streets to say congratulations to the medallists.
The moving gesture was part of a day of celebrations for all competitors including our gold medal sailors.
After claiming silver in trap shooting at Rio, she popped in for a chat today.
The K1 200m Olympic champion is looking to improve her speed in the K1 500m event.
Our star Olympian is in Christchurch, where she is helping kids dream big.
After US soccer goalie called Swedish Olympic side "cowards", this happened.
Eliza McCartney received one very special welcome back in Auckland today.
