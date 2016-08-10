 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

03:33
The Kiwi team's haul of 18 medals was a New Zealand record.

Year in Review: Highlights and controversy of the Rio Olympics

The Kiwi team's haul of 18 medals was a New Zealand record.

02:17
Thousands of people gathered to see the double gold medallist honoured with the key to the city.

Liam Malone, Anna Grimaldi, Peter Burling and Blair Tuke all named Members of NZOM after stellar results in Rio

All four athletes competed on the world's biggest stage in 2016.

01:22
Adams says her New Year’s Honour recognises her for who she is as a person and "not just the muscles".

Shot put hero Valerie Adams named Dame Companion of NZ Order of Merit in New Year's Honours List

Adams says her New Year's Honour recognises her for who she is as a person and 'not just the muscles'.

Video: NZ Olympics celebrates festive season with Rio-inspired rendition of Twelve Days of Christmas

Lydia Ko, Eliza McCartney and Nick Willis all feature in the Kiwi-fied carol.

05:58
The powerhouse paddler was the first female to win two medals at one Olympic games.

"It's nice to be recognised, it's four years of work."

Star Olympian Lisa Carrington awarded prestigious Lonsdale Cup
05:58
The powerhouse paddler was the first female to win two medals at one Olympic games.

Star Olympian Lisa Carrington awarded prestigious Lonsdale Cup

"It's four years of work, we don't do it to be recognised but it's nice."

07:15
The Olympic pole vaulting star joined Seven Sharp to reflect on her incredible year.

Still so giggly: Eliza McCartney laughs off commenting on Hosking's cameo in her Air NZ vid

The Olympic pole vaulting star joined Seven Sharp to reflect on her incredible year.

02:09
The Olympic successes and failures have determined which sports will receive funding going into 2017.

'We've been anticipating since Rio' – high performance sport in funding shake up

The Olympic successes and failures have determined which sports will receive funding going into 2017.

00:39
The pole vault star was in hot demand as New Zealand’s medal winners got together for a catch-up ahead of the closing ceremony.

New funding for our Olympic sports is released: Who were the big winners - and losers?

Our stars from Rio have reaped the rewards but some programs have taken a big hit.

Trump vs Clinton: The most talked about thing on Facebook among Kiwis, ahead of Kaikoura quake

These are the top 10 things that interested you the most on Facebook, New Zealand.

July 23, 2016 file photo, a representation of the Olympic rings are displayed in the Olympic Village in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Athletes increasingly are using apps like Tinder as they look to have fun and escape the pressures of competition inside the Olympic Village. (AP Photo/Leo Correa, File)

Russian boxer stripped of medal after failed drugs test

A Romanian weightlifter was also stripped of their result after testing positive.

00:27
Peter Williams managed to grab our star rowers, who are understandably still beaming from their Rio glory.

Double Olympic gold medal-winning rowers Hamish Bond and Eric Murray taking break from competition

Mahe Drysdale is also taking a rest in 2017.

00:19
The sporting legend visited Henry Hill School, who had already been inspired by American wrestler John Cena.

Watch: Napier schoolkids greet Val Adams with rousing haka

First it was wrestler John Cena, now Olympic star Valerie Adams touched base with Henry Hill School.

04:28

Seven Sharp Reporter Erin Conroy wasn't quite up to the pole vault challenge set for Lisa Carrington, Sophie Pascoe and Sarah Walker.

Watch: 'I'll be the medal stand!' Pregnant Seven Sharp reporter opts out of Eliza McCartney’s pole vault challenge
[They've] provided a great example – they have nothing to hide and expect that of others - NZOC President Mike Stanley

Mahe Drysdale, Peter Burling latest Olympic champions caught up in therapeutic drugs leak

Mahe Drysdale, Peter Burling latest Olympic champions caught up in therapeutic drugs leak

The Kiwi gold medallists both had their Rio Games subscriptions leaked online, but have been cleared of any wrongdoing by anti-doping agencies.

Watch: 'Self-proclaimed fastest man in the world' James Corden challenges Usain Bolt to 100m sprint

Hollywood actor Owen Wilson also got in on the action. Unsurprisingly, Corden didn't win.

Eric Murray and Hamish Bond, of New Zealand.

'The only thing left to do in New Zealand is rowing the eight' - Bond and Murray could walk away from men's pair

The champion pair are yet to decide their future after another successful Olympic campaign.

00:27
Peter Williams managed to grab our star rowers, who are understandably still beaming from their Rio glory.

'No such thing as a holiday!' Kiwi Olympic champion Eric Murray drug tested twice in just 20 minutes

Eric Murray had his post-Olympic holiday interrupted by two different testers on the same night.

Sean Horan during a New Zealand Women's Sevens training session

Women's Sevens coach Sean Horan steps down

The Olympic silver medallist is believed to have applied for the vacant men's coach role.

US swimmer Ryan Lochte hit with 10-month ban for Rio scandal

The disgraced swimmer was also fined $100,000 and lost multiple sponsors.

01:01
Walsh arrives in Christchurch after getting bronze in Rio and smashing records in the Diamond League.

Welcome home, hero: Kiwi shot put star Tom Walsh beams with joy as he returns to NZ after four months away

Walsh arrives in Christchurch after getting bronze in Rio and smashing records in the Diamond League.

02:10
The Paralympic team are ready for the games after a relaxed build-up.

Kiwi Paralympians hoping to match Rio success

The Paralympic team are ready for the games after a relaxed build-up.

01:43
Supporters young and old took to the streets to say congratulations to the medallists.

Tauranga puts on hero's welcome for Olympians returning from Rio

Supporters young and old took to the streets to say congratulations to the medallists.

00:55
The students moving piece was part of a day of celebrations for all competitors who went to the Rio Games.

Watch: Tauranga Boys College kids deliver epic haka for local Olympians Burling, Tuke, Luuka Jones, Sam & Molly Meech

The moving gesture was part of a day of celebrations for all competitors including our gold medal sailors.

01:01
Natalie claimed silver in trap shooting at Rio, so knows a thing or two.

'Give me a tip to take me to the next level' - Sam Wallace hits up Olympics shooting medallist Natalie Rooney

After claiming silver in trap shooting at Rio, she popped in for a chat today.

00:37
Lisa Carrington.

'It's about just how much faster I can go': Lisa Carrington on getting even better

The K1 200m Olympic champion is looking to improve her speed in the K1 500m event.

00:36
Our star Olympian is in Christchurch, where she is helping kids dream big.

'I want to inspire kids to do things they never thought they could' - Lisa Carrington back home and giving back

Our star Olympian is in Christchurch, where she is helping kids dream big.

Watch: '17 f****** years, and it's over' - the moment Hope Solo explodes after being fired from US soccer team

After US soccer goalie called Swedish Olympic side "cowards", this happened.

00:47
The bronze medallist arrived back home today, where students at North Shore's Belmont Intermediate School gave her a fitting welcome back.

Video: Star pole vaulter Eliza McCartney surprises old school with a visit just hours after arriving home

Eliza McCartney received one very special welcome back in Auckland today.

loading error

refresh

POPULAR

FEATURED

01:07
1
The foursome took part in a charity event for the people of Kaikoura – with hilarious results.

Watch: Saveas v Williams sisters – The hilarious meeting between superstar siblings

01:56
2
Three people have been killed already, bringing the holiday road toll to 18, topping off what police call a terrible year on our roads.

Five in hospital, three critical, after campervan and car collide in Waikato


02:10
3
The ASB Tennis Arena was sold out, and the proceeds from the tickets will go to the Kaikoura District Council.

Charity tennis match between the Williams and Savea siblings raises $65,000 for Kaikoura


00:35
4
Wayne Boss's pupil is in three parts after the incident at the city council-run fireworks display.

'I'm just worried that I won't see' - Dunedin man's eye hit by debris at public fireworks display

00:43
5
Two people were arrested by police at the Mount's New Year's Eve party.

Watch: Police arrest two at Mount Maunganui NYE celebrations

01:56
Three people have been killed already, bringing the holiday road toll to 18, topping off what police call a terrible year on our roads.

Holiday road toll rises to 18 after truck rolls in the Bay of Plenty

The accident happened at Thornton Rd at 12.30pm.


01:56
Three people have been killed already, bringing the holiday road toll to 18, topping off what police call a terrible year on our roads.

Five in hospital, three critical, after campervan and car collide in Waikato

Three are critical, including two children, following the crash today.

01:56
The plea from police comes as the road toll total is the same as last year with six days still to go.

Speed, alcohol and not wearing seatbelts cause road toll to rise in 2016

Last year 326 people were killed on New Zealand's roads.

00:22
A St John Paramedic says the man was lucky after receiving a gunshot wound to his knee.

Man reportedly shot while driving in West Auckland overnight

The man heard two bangs and then felt pain in his knee.

00:07
A Kiwi woman was one of many who suffered minor burns.

Kiwi woman suffers burns at NYE celebration in Thailand

A burning string of fireworks sent sparks flying at a massive crowd at a Full Moon Party.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ