Rediscovering Aotearoa is an 8-part bilingual short documentary, podcast and article series by TVNZ's Re: that travels Aotearoa meeting young Kiwis as they discuss the impacts of colonisation today, modern race relations and how they are decolonising themselves.
In the first part above, Taiao/Nature, the series asks how do we protect our land when we are disconnected from it?
Reo/Language - The power of finding your voice.
Takatāpui/LGBTQIA+ - Gender diversity was an accepted part of Māori and Pacific societies until European Christian values brought stigma and shame.
Mātauranga/Knowledge - There are 110 statues or monuments in Wellington, but only 10 of those represent Māori narratives. Two strangers, Safari Hynes and Peter McKenzie, meet to discuss whose ancestors are represented around the city.
Coming soon, Episode 5 - Hauora/Health
Coming soon, Episode 6 - Whānau/Family
Coming soon, Episode 7 - Aroha/Love
Coming soon, Episode 8 - Manatika/Justice
7