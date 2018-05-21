TODAY |

Woman injured while trying to stop mountain lion attacking dog in California backyard

Source:  Associated Press

A Southern California woman punched a mountain lion today and tried to pry its jaws open to save her dog from an attack in her backyard, officials said.

A cougar crouches down on the ground in warm afternoon light. Source: istock.com

The unidentified woman suffered a minor cut after the mountain lion attacked her miniature Schnauzer in the city of Simi Valley near Los Angeles, police Sgt. Keith Eisenhour told KNBC-TV.

Her dog died. The attack happened after a report that another dog was injured by a mountain lion in the same area yesterday.

The lion ran away from the woman's backyard after state wildlife officers arrived.

Eisenhour told KTLA-TV the lion’s whereabouts are not known.

News
North America
Animals
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
02:25
Man armed with gun shot dead by police in Kurow
2
England's Jofra Archer hits out at 'faulty' speed guns after series loss to Black Caps
3
Jeremy Wells' birthday tribute to Hilary Barry nearly brings her to tears
4
Samoa Sevens team don black arm bands, hold minute's silence in honour of measles victims
5
Anti-vax groups swamp Samoan government's online pages during massive vaccination campaign
MORE FROM
News
MORE

Ardern must 'deal with' reports Kris Faafoi offered to help friend in immigration case - Bridges

Quade Cooper eager to play rugby league alongside Sonny Bill Williams - 'I wouldn't mind playing NRL either'

Jetstar pilots to decide on Christmas strike
05:06

Kerbside food waste collection scheme brings Auckland 'up to date' with overseas models