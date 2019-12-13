Whakaari/White Island: Security cordon lifted in Whakatāne

The security cordon on the Whakatāne foreshore has been lifted today for the first time since Whakaari/ White Island erupted on Monday taking the lives of 16 people.

Katerina McLean, left, and Kymani Mihaka, 6, are supporting whānau involved in the Whakaari/ White Island tragedy. Source: rnz.co.nz



Parked beyond the wall of tributes - which has been moved aside - are the vehicles of the police dive squad and a screened off receiving area.

The police and navy dive squad are continuing to search today for one of the two bodies which remain unaccounted for.

'It's not over yet' - Search continues for two missing bodies after Whakaari/White Island eruption

The body was last seen in the ocean near the island. The whereabouts of the other body is unknown.

At the wall of tributes, Katerina McLean had travelled over from Rotorua to tautoko (support) the whānau involved in the tragedy.

"We just brought some flowers down for the memorial just to remember everyone who has passed and for all the families who have lost someone here."

McLean and a group of about six supporters are members of tour guide Tipene Maangi's wider family.

Tipene was one of those missing on the island.

Six-year-old Kymani Mihaka laid flowers at the cordon on behalf of the group.

"Because the people died and they passed away."

The volcanic tremor level at Whakaari / White Island dropped significantly overnight, but GNS Science said the situation was still highly volatile.

It said no further eruptions had occurred since Monday's fatal blast, but the volcanic alert level remained at level two.

GNS said there had been a very short-lived and unsustained period of ash emitting which did not fall beyond the active vent area.

The vent area was still hot, with web cameras recording images of a glow coming from it.

Some of the agency's monitoring equipment is partially buried under ash and may stop functioning as batteries run out, but GNS Science said the remaining equipment would allow monitoring to continue.

Whakatāne locals said it had been a long week of mourning after Monday's eruption. They said they were still shocked and saddened by what happened, and would take a long time for the town to move on.

The town held its Christmas parade today and one woman, Eula, said she had lived in Whakatāne her whole life and always hoped something like the eruption would not happen.

One local says although Whakatāne will never be the same after this week's tragedy, she is pleased the annual Christmas parade has gone ahead. Source: rnz.co.nz

Waiting with her mokopuna for the Christmas parade to begin, she said she was pleased it was going ahead.

She said the town would never be the same after the eruption and the loss of life.

Of the 15 victims of the eruption being cared for in New Zealand hospitals, 11 are in a critical condition.