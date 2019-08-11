TODAY |

Wellington mayor plans to give train conductor an award after dealing with racially abusive passenger

Cushla Norman
1 NEWS Reporter
1 NEWS
More From
News
Wellington
Social Issues
Cushla Norman

How far would you go to take a stand against racism?

One Wellington rail conductor has won praise after stopping a train and ordering a passenger off when the teenager abused other people.

The train had left Wellington station and was on its way to Upper Hutt on Thursday night when the teenage girl started berating three passengers who were speaking Hindi.

The conductor JJ Phillips was alerted to the abuse by a commuter and confronted the young woman.

"She started swearing at them. Telling them to F off and F off back to their own country," said JJ Phillips.

Ms Phillips said she asked the young woman to stop or get off the train but she carried on seemingly unfazed.

One of the men on the receiving end of the abuse apologised and said he would speak English but that didn’t resolve things, said Ms Phillips.

"So I said to her you’re getting off at this stop and she goes no I'm not. And I go well if you're not getting off this train isn't moving until you get off and she shrugged her shoulders at me and I said right I'm calling the cops."

The train was held up for 20 minutes at Ngauranga station while the police came. They asked the teen to apologise which she did and she’s been referred to Youth Aid.

Ms Philips returned to the train and apologised to passengers for the delay then made a speech which the whole carriage applauded.

“I said that no one should have to condone this type of behaviour especially after the 15th of March events.”

“We are all one nation, one person.”

“I didn't think I was going to come out with that,” said Ms Phillips.

Colleagues, commuters and the mayor have praised her actions. The Human Rights Commission has published her speech online with a message for people to “be like JJ.”

Wellington’s mayor Justin Lester said her actions were even more important following the mosque attacks and he plans to give her an award.

But Ms Phillips simply sees her actions as doing her job.

“That's what we do. We are here for the care and safety of passengers."

Your playlist will load after this ad

JJ Phillips insists she was just doing her job insists she was just doing her job despite the praise. Source: 1 NEWS
More From
News
Wellington
Social Issues
Cushla Norman
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
'My story of hell' - Woman lost two family members in a crash caused by truck driver on meth
2
Hansen said a "number of things" could see players recalled before the final squad is named for Japan.
Hansen denies having any concerns about All Blacks' form, saying they expected to be ordinary in the first Two Tests
3
The Leader of the Opposition is concerned about a precedent being set but protesters who claim they're already home are fighting back.
Simon Bridges criticises Jacinda Ardern for her handling of Ihumātao, says she should tell protestors to 'go home'
4
Barrett became the fourth-ever All Black to be shown a red card in a Test match, sent off in Perth.
Scott Barrett's case to be considered by SANZAR committee tonight
5
Barrett said the team will "get around him" after he become the fourth All Black ever to be sent off.
'I reminded him he's not a dirty player' - Beauden Barrett says brother Scott 'carrying a lot of responsibility' after red card
MORE FROM
News
MORE
Hansen said a "number of things" could see players recalled before the final squad is named for Japan.

Hansen denies having any concerns about All Blacks' form, saying they expected to be ordinary in the first Two Tests
02:02
Arataki honey has just completed a major solar installation at its Hawke's Bay factory.

Hawke's Bay honey producer installs 250 solar panels in bid to help environment

'My story of hell' - Woman lost two family members in a crash caused by truck driver on meth

02:18
The claims were made after invitations to the society's 150th anniversary dinner asked men to come wearing everyday business suits and women to turn up in cocktail dresses.

NZ Law Society under fire for 'sexist' dress code recommendations