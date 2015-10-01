Waiheke and Rodney's bid to separate from Auckland's super-city quashed

Waiheke Island and Rodney residents have had their bid to break away from Auckland Council quashed.

Waiheke Island Source: istock.com

Residents' groups from Waiheke and the northern Rodney ward on Auckland's northern fringe had hoped to gain greater control over their districts by setting up stand-alone unitary councils.

However, the Local Government Commission rejected their bids today, saying the areas would not generate enough income to care for the important Hauraki Gulf and Kaipara Harbour marine environments in their areas.

As unitary authorities, they would also need to act both as district and regional councils, requiring extra staff and resources.

These costs would have led to the new councils with their small populations to run significant annual deficits, the commission's ruling stated.

Analysis showed the proposed North Rodney council would rack up an operating loss of between $5.6million and $7.6 million, requiring a one-year rates increase of 20 per cent to 27 per cent to cover it, the commission said.

The proposed Waiheke council would face an annual operating loss of between $1.3million and $2million, requiring a rates hike of 8 per cent to 13 per cent, it said.

The commission also ruled out creating a second local board in Rodney because it would "incur additional expense for the Auckland community in return for uncertain potential gains".

The Waiheke Island stand-alone council with a population of about 9000 would have been one of New Zealand's smallest councils and about one fifth the size of the small unitary council.