 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

News


Two men charged over serious assault in Wellington

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Two people have been charged over a serious assault in Wellington earlier this month.

Police emergency scene

Police emergency scene

Source: 1 NEWS

The pair are both 21-year-old males who have both been charged for wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

One of the pair has also been charged with robbery.

Both men will appear in the Wellington District Court this afternoon over the November 2 incident.

Police say the victim has had to endure multiple surgeries to fix a broken jaw from the attack.

Detective Senior Sergeant Warwick McKee has confirmed they have identified all five people they were looking for over the attack.

The investigation is ongoing.

Related

Wellington

Crime and Justice

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1
The National Party leader is asked about what happened during the negotiations with NZ First.

Live stream: Government and National lock horns in final question time of the week

01:10
2
Abraham 'Abe' Wharewaka-Topia had his tangi at an Auckland marae, after dying on Saturday aged 74.

Video: Black Power motorbike procession leads gang lord on his final journey, as Abe Wharewaka laid to rest in Auckland today

01:02
3
Abraham 'Abe' Wharewaka-Topia was laid to rest today after dying on Saturday aged 74.

Watch: Black Power members perform powerful haka as gang lord Abe Wharewaka-Topia's coffin carried from marae

4
Charles Piutau of the All Blacks

Tonga target ex-All Blacks wing Charles Piutau for 2019 World Cup

00:16
5
The All Whites hitman grabbed the opener in his side's 2-1 win this morning.

He's back! Clinical Kiwi striker Chris Wood finds the net as Burnley claim gutsy Premier League victory

01:02
Abraham 'Abe' Wharewaka-Topia was laid to rest today after dying on Saturday aged 74.

Watch: Black Power members perform powerful haka as gang lord Abe Wharewaka-Topia's coffin carried from marae

Abraham 'Abe' Wharewaka-Topia was laid to rest today after dying on Saturday aged 74.

The National Party leader is asked about what happened during the negotiations with NZ First.

Live stream: Government and National lock horns in final question time of the week

Four weeks out from Christmas and the gloves are off in the Beehive. Follow the action live.


01:57
The warm weather is putting a strain on the water supply, with a sprinkler ban already in place.

Wellington enjoys third driest November on record - but it's not all good news

Last year 240mm of rain fell in November, but this time around, there's been just 17mm.

00:39
The airline said they wanted to celebrate the season in a "uniquely New Zealand way."

Video: Air NZ's brilliant new 'Mirry Christmus' message pokes fun at Kiwi accent

The airline said they wanted to celebrate the season in a "uniquely New Zealand way."

05:48
Mr Seymour, author of the End of Life Choice Bill, debated the pros and cons with Dr Peter Thirkell of the Care Alliance, which opposes euthanasia.

'It's happening anyway' - David Seymour says assisted dying bill would bring safety and dignity to families

Mr Seymour debated the pros and cons with Dr Peter Thirkell of the Care Alliance.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 