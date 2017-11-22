 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

News


Tsvangirai: New president "carries baggage from the past"

share

Source:

Associated Press


Zimbabwean opposition leader Morgan Tsvangirai said the country's new president Emmerson Mnangagwa "carries a lot of baggage from the past".

Emmerson Mnangagwa

Emmerson Mnangagwa

Source: Associated Press

In an interview with British broadcaster Sky News on Friday, Tsvangirai said that Mnangagwa has a choice to make - that of defining his own legacy as a break from Robert Mugabe's leadership, or carrying this "baggage" into the new era.

Mnangagwa was inaugurated on Friday after the resignation of 93-year-old Mugabe, who succumbed to pressure to quit from the military, the ruling party and massive demonstrations.

Mugabe led the country since independence from white minority rule in 1980.

Mnangagwa's remarkable rise to power - from being sacked as vice president and fleeing the country to being named Zimbabwe's next leader - was largely thanks to the military, which put Mugabe under house arrest, and ruling party lawmakers who introduced the impeachment proceedings.

A former justice and defence minister, the new president was a key Mugabe confidant for decades until they fell out because of the presidential ambitions of Mugabe's wife, Grace.

In 2008, Mnangagwa was Mugabe's agent in an election marked by violence and allegations of vote-rigging, leading him to be placed under US. sanctions that continue to this day.

He also helped broker the creation of a short-lived coalition government that brought in opposition leader Tsvangirai as prime minister.

Despite his long association with the government, Mnangagwa has promised democracy.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:19
1
With the win wrapped up and the hooter gone, Ioane made sure to remind Wales it didn't really matter what they did.

'Look at the scoreboard!' Cheeky Rieko Ioane taunts fired-up Welsh after scuffle breaks out on full-time hooter

01:29
2
The Tongan centre said he's proud of what the team achieved on and off the field.

Watch: 'Hopefully the people of Tonga are proud' - Emotional Konrad Hurrell proud of historic World Cup campaign

00:35
3
"I've never seen a more tighter group," said Fifita about the Mate Ma'a Tonga RLWC squad.

Watch: 'We rocked the world' - Emotional Andrew Fifita proud of Tonga's RLWC campaign

01:07
4
Kristian Woolf said he was baffled as to why the TMO wasn't used in the final moments of his side's RLWC 20-18 loss to England in Auckland.

Watch: 'There's no way in the world you don't look at it' - Tonga's coach on controversial ref call

00:30
5
England defeated Tonga 20-18 at Mount Smart Stadium in Auckland.

Controversy! Mate Ma'a Tonga denied at the death as England hold on to win RLWC semi-final

01:48
Taumalolo thanked the Tongan fans and his teammates for their efforts and support throughout the RLWC tournament.

Watch: 'I don't regret anything' - Tonga star Jason Taumalolo all smiles after heart-breaking RLWC loss

Taumalolo thanked the Tongan fans and his teammates for their efforts and support throughout the RLWC tournament.

00:35
"I've never seen a more tighter group," said Fifita about the Mate Ma'a Tonga RLWC squad.

Watch: 'We rocked the world' - Emotional Andrew Fifita proud of Tonga's RLWC campaign

Fifita turned away from the Australian Kangaroos to represent Tonga at this year's RLWC tournament.

01:07
Kristian Woolf said he was baffled as to why the TMO wasn't used in the final moments of his side's RLWC 20-18 loss to England in Auckland.

Watch: 'There's no way in the world you don't look at it' - Tonga's coach on controversial ref call

Kristian Woolf said he was baffled as to why the TMO wasn’t used in the final moments of his side’s RLWC 20-18 loss to England.

00:30
The King of Tonga, Tupou VI showed his support wearing a Mate Ma'a Tonga playing jersey.

Fifth Harmony's Dinah Jane performs stunning rendition of Tongan national anthem as proud King watches on

The King of Tonga, Tupou VI showed his support wearing a Mate Ma'a Tonga playing jersey.


00:30
England defeated Tonga 20-18 at Mount Smart Stadium in Auckland.

Controversy! Mate Ma'a Tonga denied at the death as England hold on to win RLWC semi-final

England have beaten Tonga 20-18 at Mount Smart in Auckland.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 