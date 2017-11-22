

Zimbabwean opposition leader Morgan Tsvangirai said the country's new president Emmerson Mnangagwa "carries a lot of baggage from the past".

Emmerson Mnangagwa Source: Associated Press

In an interview with British broadcaster Sky News on Friday, Tsvangirai said that Mnangagwa has a choice to make - that of defining his own legacy as a break from Robert Mugabe's leadership, or carrying this "baggage" into the new era.

Mnangagwa was inaugurated on Friday after the resignation of 93-year-old Mugabe, who succumbed to pressure to quit from the military, the ruling party and massive demonstrations.



Mugabe led the country since independence from white minority rule in 1980.

Mnangagwa's remarkable rise to power - from being sacked as vice president and fleeing the country to being named Zimbabwe's next leader - was largely thanks to the military, which put Mugabe under house arrest, and ruling party lawmakers who introduced the impeachment proceedings.

A former justice and defence minister, the new president was a key Mugabe confidant for decades until they fell out because of the presidential ambitions of Mugabe's wife, Grace.



In 2008, Mnangagwa was Mugabe's agent in an election marked by violence and allegations of vote-rigging, leading him to be placed under US. sanctions that continue to this day.



He also helped broker the creation of a short-lived coalition government that brought in opposition leader Tsvangirai as prime minister.