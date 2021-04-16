TODAY |

Saliva tests for border workers allowed from next week

Source: 

The Government has opened the door for border workers to undergo less-invasive saliva testing for Covid-19.

Swab test file. Source: rnz.co.nz

The move comes amid increased scrutiny on the testing regime after revelations a security guard went untested for five months.

Since the failing, the Covid-19 Minister Chris Hipkins has signed a new health order to tighten procedures and increase testing frequency.

The directive includes a clause allowing the testing of workers to be done by saliva from 21 April.

Right now, only a mouth or a nose swab is accepted.

rnz.co.nz

News
Coronavirus Pandemic
