 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

News


Rise in avocado prices sees spike in thefts across New Zealand orchards

share

Source:

1 NEWS

A rise in avocado prices has seen an increase in the amount of thefts and orchardists are doing all they can to prevent people from stealing their fruit.

According to the New Zealand Avocado Growers Association, harvest volumes this month were down to around half that for the previous season. This decrease affected the average retail prices of avocados, which may be causing an increase in thefts.

Avocado file image.

Avocado file image.

Source: Wikimedia Commons, Susan Slater

Statistics New Zealand said avocado prices rose 37 percent in May to record levels after a small harvest.

The average price for a 200g avocado rose to $5.06 in May 2018, up 37 per cent from $3.69 in April 2018. The price in May this year, up 50 per cent from $3.38 in May 2017, is the highest ever for avocados since records began.

Avocado Industry Council chief executive Jen Scoular said, "We are providing signage to say that avocado theft is punishable, trying to prevent it from happening in the first place."

She said the orchards that are being targeted are the most accessible from the road or easy to drive into.

Ms Scoular said in some cases vans and trucks driving into orchards just "wack" the avocados from the tree onto a blanket or duvet cover and put it into the back of the vehicle and take away a couple of crates full.

"It's not good enough, they're invading the privacy of people's livelihoods.  It's a personal issue as well as a financial one."

Chief executive of produce company Seeka, Michael Frank said there are growing incidents of avocado thefts. 

He said what they are doing now to try and catch the thieves is deploying detection cameras in the orchards to stop them from stealing.  It will also give the police evidence.

Mr Frank said thieves are coming in at night and at times when there is no one in the orchard, walking in with bags, stealing the fruit, putting it into their vehicles and then disappearing.  

"The areas where we have experienced the most theft is in the mid north and the Far North  (Northland) particularly near Houhora."

Western Bay of Plenty Senior Sergeant Mark Pakes said, "Fruit thefts cause great distress to the orchardists who rely on their crops for income, which is why we want all the information we can get on suspicious behaviour in rural areas."

He said people should be cautious if they see avocados being sold at a discounted rate from a questionable source.

By 1 NEWS intern Grace Stanton 


Related

Business

Farming

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:32
1

Newborn baby among six people killed in Taranaki crash, eight-year-old girl and woman both critically injured

02:02
2
The Housing Minister insisted Labour’s support for offshore investment in new builds hasn’t changed in the last four years.

Watch: Uproar from National Party in Parliament as Phil Twyford insists Labour 'welcome' foreign investment for building new homes

00:56
3
The All Blacks captain was sidelined for seven months while slowly recovering from back surgery.

Watch: He's back! All Blacks captain Kieran Read makes successful return to rugby in bruising affair for Counties

01:59
4
If the school holidays meant kids at your place are vying for time on the couch you’re not alone.

IOC to host 'eSports forum' as they weigh up including video games at future Olympics

02:27
5
Forecaster Georgina Griffiths says July could be "rough" after frosty start to winter.

'Extremely cold temperatures for June', says MetService, but the worst is yet to come

01:18
TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett gives the latest update.

Freezing as far north as Auckland, with some more frosty weather to come

TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett gives the latest update.


00:32

Newborn baby among six people killed in Taranaki crash, eight-year-old girl and woman both critically injured

There were four people in each vehicle when they collided head-on near Waverley race course.


02:55
Super-sub Jack Tame fills in for Chris Chang, as TVNZ's experts look at Argentina's great escape.

World Cup Chat: Hola, me llamo Jack Tame – all aboard the Messi express

Super-sub Jack Tame fills in for Chris Chang, as TVNZ's experts look at Argentina's great escape.

02:27
Forecaster Georgina Griffiths says July could be "rough" after frosty start to winter.

'Extremely cold temperatures for June', says MetService, but the worst is yet to come

The temperature overnight last night in Auckland dropped to two degrees, with many other regions dropping to just below freezing.

02:21
Hawaii politician Doug Chin took his opposition to President Donald Trump’s ruling to the US Supreme Court.

Politician who challenged President Trump's travel ban says: 'I'll be on right side of history'

Hawaii's Doug Chin spoke to 1 NEWS before the landmark court decision.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 