Police increasing taser use by almost 30 per cent - report

Police are more frequently turning to their Tasers with an almost 30 per cent increase in the deployment of the weapons in a year, a report has found.

Source: 1 NEWS

The Police Tactical Options Research report shows between 2015 and 2016, the number of times a Taser was used by officers increased by 29 per cent.

However, police say for every six times a Taser was presented, it was only discharged once.

And overall the use of force by officers made up less than one per cent of all police interactions with the public, with only 5000 out of the roughly 3.5 million interactions in 2016 requiring force.

This was in line with the Public Perceptions of Crime survey which showed 82 per cent of New Zealanders agreed or were neutral that police used appropriate force when required, police said.

The report said most of the 5000 incidents used low levels of force, with empty-hand tactics used 40 per cent of the time, handcuffs and restraints used 37 per cent and pepper spray used 27 per cent.

"While New Zealand Police still remains a routinely unarmed force, it is critical officers have access to all the tools they need to keep themselves and the public safe," police said in a statement.