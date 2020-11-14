TODAY |

Parents urged to monitor young people online after teen's mass shooting plan comes to light

Source:  1 NEWS

Police say the case of a teenager caught with plans to carry out a mass school shooting highlights the importance of parents keeping a close eye on what young people are doing online.

It's been reported the student, 17 years old at the time, had a modified semi-automatic AR-15 rifle and homemade explosive devices. Source: 1 NEWS

It's been reported the student, 17 years old at the time, had a modified semi-automatic AR-15 rifle, the same type used in the Christchurch terrorist attack, and homemade explosive devices.

Many details of the case are suppressed.

Police said in a statement that complaints from the public helped them make an arrest and defuse any threat to the public.

