New research reveals Pacific youth at risk of becoming problem gamblers

New research shows more than half of 14-year-old Pacific youth have gambled at least once in their lifetime – and one in 27 were problem gamblers.

The study is part of Auckland University of Technology's long-term Pacific Islands Families (PIF) study – which has followed over 1000 children born in 2000 along with their parents.

The research has found that some of the risk factors for youth gambling is gang involvement, being bullied at school and having a mother who gambled.

Fifty-two per cent of the Pacific mothers studied had gambled the year before the data was collected in 2014.

Associate Director of AUT's Gambling and Addictions Research Centre says she was surprised to see the high number of youth who had gambled.

She says given that mothers' gambling behaviours influence their children, adult education and public health campaigns are vital.

Director of the PIF study, Dr El-Shadan Tautolo says given gang involvement and bullying are risk factors for gambling, interventions are needed.