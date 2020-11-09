Mongrel Mob member convicted of fatal assault returns to jail after attending gang event

John-Boy Rakete was jailed for two years for a 2018 assault which left a 43-year-old man in a vegetative state.

John-Boy Rakete. Source: Supplied

Rakete punched the man outside a Dunedin petrol station, causing him to smash his head as he fell.

As the man lay convulsing, Rakete poured a soft drink over his face.

The victim died 14 months later, but the law at the time of the attack prevented the police from laying further charges.

Rakete was released from jail in September after serving two years two months of his sentence but on November 8, the gang member removed his tracking bracelet and left the home at which he was supposed to be living.

The 27-year-old was arrested last week after almost a fortnight on the run.