Magnitude 8.2 earthquake strikes Gulf of Alaska

A powerful magnitude 8.2 earthquake has hit in the Gulf of Alaska.

Source: 1 NEWS

The quake was very shallow, hitting 10km deep, 281km south east of Alaska.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Centre said "widespread hazardous tsunami waves are possible" after the magnitude 8.2 quake.

The Ministry of Civil Defence is currently assessing whether the earthquake has created a tsunami that could affect New Zealand.

Civil Defence says if a tsunami has been generated it’s not likely to arrive in New Zealand for at least 12 hours.

A Geonet spokesperson told 1 News no significant tsunami waves could be seen at this time, but people should follow official advice as it comes to hand.