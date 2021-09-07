Illegal drugs remains in good supply despite Covid-19 travel restrictions

While Covid-19 travel restrictions appear to be hampering the speedy passage of goods, food and other vital supplies, it appears to have had little impact on illegal drug stocks.

Unlike what was seen in the first Alert Level 4 lockdown, New Zealand Police's National Drug Intelligence Bureau has found the drug chain seems to be more resilient.

Detective Inspector Blair MacDonald says one reason could be that there was already a good level of stock in the country - given New Zealand was one of the only nations currently in lockdown.

"Another possibility is our crime groups learned a lot of lessons through the lockdown from last year and have adapted their organisations to cope and find alternative ways to transport their drugs."

The relative ease of access to drugs has led to concerns it could see a spike in drug use, as people struggle with the stress and uncertainty of life in lockdown.

New Zealand Drug Foundation deputy executive director Ben Birks Ang says some are taking drugs to cope with the situation that's going on.

"So we are hearing stories about people taking more than they usual would, taking different things than they normally would - sometimes not knowing what they are taking."

1 NEWS also spoke in confidence to several drug users who told us that so far access has been easy, but that prices were going up in some parts.

There were also fears that if stocks did get low, manufacturers will dilute or mix drugs, potentially making them more dangerous.

As a result of its concerns around lockdown use, the Drug Foundation launched this new website, called The Level, weeks ahead of schedule for those who need support.

"We are not just waiting for people to go into crisis before we offer them information and support," he says.

"It's a space for people who use drugs to explore things much earlier and provoke some of those conversations between friends and families that could help prevent problems. "

While stocks remain steady, police have found that the lockdown has made it easier for cops to catch suppliers and manufacturers out.

In the two weeks around the end of August and September police reported some lockdown successes fighting drug crime.

In Ōtaki officers seized methamphetamine, cash and firearms from a car.

That same week Waikato police also seized three lots of drugs and firearms in the space of a single day.